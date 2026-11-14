ENGLEWOOD — Following the rescue of more than 1,100 chinchillas from an Ohio breeding facility, the Humane World for Animals has spread the freed animals in local chapters across the country.

Before the Englewood location of the welfare organization, the Suncoast Humane Society receives 24 of those chinchillas, it’s asking the community to help them get ready to house them.

If and when they settle in, the chinchillas will then be up for adoption.

In a Nov. 7 announcement, SHS stated the animals were surrendered following years of documented Animal Welfare Act violations.

The USDA has since revoked the breeder’s license, a spokesperson confirmed.

The chinchillas came from a commercial breeding operation in Jenera, Ohio, where animals were bred and sold for profit, according to a news release.

Securing their surrender took a while, SHS officials stated, taking two national animal welfare organizations’ coordinated efforts to bring the animals to safety.

Then, Humane World for Animals worked with its 24 rescue partnerships in 24 Florida counties, including SHS, to find temporary homes for them.

While chinchillas aren’t one of the most common animals to receive, the Englewood facility decided to accept 24 and the logistical challenges that come with that choice.

In Englewood, SHS is at 2620 Worth Avenue.

“When there is an acute need, we will do our best to help our partners and protect innocent lives,” Suncoast Humane CEO Maureen E. O’Nell stated. “These little animals have spent their lives in a commercial breeding environment. They deserve the opportunity to experience proper care, kindness and a loving home. We couldn’t turn our backs on them simply because they weren’t part of our plans.”

Now, the community is being asked to help make that goal a reality.

Housing 24 chinchillas requires specialized supplies, habitats and equipment that are not part of the shelter’s everyday operations.

With less than a week to prepare for their arrival, SHS has created a special “Chinchilla Wish List,” featuring the essential items needed to provide appropriate housing, nutrition, enrichment and daily care.

Community members can purchase items directly from the wish list by visiting: tinyurl.com/5fp3wpa8

Once the chinchillas have arrived, received appropriate evaluations and settled into their new surroundings, officials stated, it will begin preparing them for adoption into permanent homes.

“This rescue is a reminder that animal welfare extends far beyond the dogs and cats most people associate with shelters,” O’Nell stated in the news release. “Whether they have fur, feathers, scales or whiskers, animals depend on people willing to speak up and step forward when they need help.”