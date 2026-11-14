NORTH PORT — A man missing from a North Port area neighborhood is diabetic and "exhibits the distinct behaviors of Alzheimer's/Dementia," according to authorities.

Joseph Provenzola, 74, was in the Harbor Cove mobile home park at the time and was reported missing Saturday morning, according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Department.

He is visiting from Michigan and "is not familiar with the area," it stated in a news release.

"This is the third time he has walked away undetected from the home since being in Florida and first responders are again looking for him at this time," it stated. "On previous occasions, he has walked long distances along US 41 before being located both north and south of the location."

In one instance, he was found more than a dozen miles away in Port Charlotte, it noted.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt and dark shoes. He is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, a white man with gray hair and beard.

He was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who locates him should contact authorities, it stated.