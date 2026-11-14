The “Beautiful Crown Orchid” up close.

Fourteen years ago, we started spotting a curious invasive orchid known as “The Beautiful Crown Orchid” popping up all over our landscapes in mulched beds.

Despite its name, and in consideration that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” this invasive orchid is not that attractive and is in fact rather drab.

This orchid can now be found practically everywhere you find a mulched landscape bed. The other day I was able to find several specimens by simply walking outside our office and looking around the mulched landscape. They hide in plain sight often tucked amongst other landscape plants.

The educated gardener should be aware of what it looks like and become familiar with some interesting background information.

This orchid is botanically identified as Eulophia graminea, a type of ground orchid. Native to tropical and subtropical parts of Asia where it can be found in a variety of habitats, this orchid first showed up in Miami in 2007, probably as a result of an escape from an orchid collector, and then in 2011 in Lee County.

This ground orchid appears to favor mulched landscape beds in sunny locations. While many of the ones that I have seen in Charlotte County have been associated with mulched beds, some have been seen in natural areas.

At first glance, you would think that it was a relative of the Amaryllis or even an onion as it has a thick bulb-like base. The short, grass-like leaves also remind me of daylily leaves.

However, if you look closer you will notice that the bulb is actually what is called a pseudobulb, a storage organ, often associated with orchids.

Excavated, the “Beautiful Crown Orchid” shows its true nature of pseudobulbs.

From this pseudobulb (which often sticks partway out of the mulch), appear up to five short, strap-like leaves.

At maturity, this orchid produces a long shoot (up to several feet tall) with a cluster of very small flowers.

The flowers — white with pink and green in color — are followed by seed pods full of tiny, dust-like seeds.

Orchids reproduce via minute, dust-like seeds that can travel in the wind, as well as from orchid plant parts, the pseudobulbs. This is probably how they have spread through our area.

Information on this orchid also indicates that it can tolerate fairly cool temperatures and is likely to continue moving north. This orchid is now listed as a Category II invasive species and should be hand-picked, removed, and destroyed to keep it from spreading — bag the remains and place them in the regular trash.

Invasive pests — whether plants, insects, or other similar organisms — seem to be a fact of life here in Florida. Vigilance is part of the management strategy so that offending individuals such as this ground orchid can be controlled — at least on your own property.

For more information on all types of invasive plants and animals, or to ask a question, please visit www.facebook.com/CharlotteCountyExtension.

You can also call the Master Gardener Volunteer Helpdesk on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at 764-4340 for gardening help.