TOKYO — In the late 1990s, “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” set standards for 3D action adventures on the Nintendo 64 console. It still holds the record for the highest review score for a video game on the review aggregator Metacritic.com, with 99 points.

For the 40th anniversary of the Zelda series, Nintendo has now decided to remake “Ocarina of Time” — a huge task and a risk at the same time.

Can the remake live up to the high expectations?

We meet the Zelda hero Link as a child in the Kokiri Forest, where he grows up among a people who never age. Then the small fairy Navi appears, and the dying Deku Tree, who took Link in and raised him, sends him to the Kingdom of Hyrule to save the land and Princess Zelda. He must thwart the world-domination plans of King Ganondorf, who wants the Triforce, a three-part artifact that grants its owner any wish.

Link draws the sword — and falls into a Sleeping Beauty-style sleep

On his way to stop Ganondorf, Link comes to the Temple of Time, which guards the entrance to the Sacred Realm, where the Triforce is hidden. Behind the Door of Time in the temple lies the Master Sword. Link draws it and falls into a seven-year sleep, while Ganondorf reaches the Triforce in the Sacred Realm. When Link wakes, he is an adult, and he is chosen to save Hyrule from Ganondorf’s oppression.

To break Ganondorf’s power, Link must awaken the seven Sages, among them Princess Zelda, who leads them. The Sages are people with special powers who are linked to different temples and protect Hyrule as well as the Sacred Realm. Link helps them free their temples from Ganondorf’s influence, and the Sages support Link with their advice. Together, they begin to build a bridge to Ganon’s Castle.

But some obstacles cannot be overcome, and Link must rely on his younger self. If he returns the Master Sword to its pedestal, he becomes a child again. If he draws it once more, he returns to the future. What one of them does changes the world the other roams.

Some paths open to Link only as a child, because he is small enough to slip through them. Other paths are open only to an adult strong enough to fight his way through. And some can only be mastered by tackling them once as a child and then again as an adult.

Hyrule has been recreated from scratch, with reworked locations, characters and smoother animations, and yet it has kept its magic. The Lost Woods beckon, and the little horse Epona gallops across Lon Lon Ranch as ever. The view from the edge of Death Mountain into the Death Crater, with the Fire Temple, is spectacular.

Hints on how to tackle the game are scarce. Above all, newcomers have to rely on their imagination. Cobwebs blocking the way? No problem — light a Deku Stick and burn a path through. No way forward at all? Simply travel back in time. A gap too wide to jump over? Simply pick up a Cucco, hold it above your head and use it as a paraglider. Often, it also helps simply to listen to the villagers.

Brilliant combat system refined with modern controls

The original was so far ahead of its time that echoes of Zelda ideas can still be found in many current action games. The remake keeps the brilliant combat system from back then at its heart and refines it with modern controls and faster access to items.

The camera can be moved freely. A new way to run briefly at speed, called dash and sprint, adds pace, and a dedicated jump button replaces the old automatic jumps. It feels much more responsive.

In boss battles, Link uses the hookshot to pull himself quickly towards stunned enemies. When the hero is on horseback, Epona simply tramples everything underfoot, although horse controls still feel somewhat old-fashioned compared with the technical progress in the rest of the game. And hunting large will-o’-the-wisps with the Fairy Bow is more fun than ever thanks to motion controls.

Now and then, hints appear next to Link’s fairy companion Navi, pointing out that something interesting is nearby. They do this without interrupting the game with her legendarily annoying interjection, “Hey! Listen!,” as they once did. Players who want to play more freely can now hide the hints entirely using three display modes.

However, there is only one manual save slot, alongside five automatic save states that are quickly overwritten. That leaves little room for experimentation, especially as some events are locked as the story progresses. At least, in the new monster hall, defeated enemies and bosses can be challenged again for new best times.

Young Link plays differently from adult Link

The graphics have been designed with great care and set benchmarks for what is possible on the Switch 2. Every detail has been thought through. The movements and feel of the young Link seem genuinely childlike compared with the adult Link.

Even though the new look is applied consistently throughout the new Kingdom of Hyrule, the technical progress appears somewhat uneven compared with other current Zelda games. When entering a village or dungeon, for instance, a black loading screen briefly appears. By contrast, you can roam across the open fields of Hyrule and the depths of Lake Hylia without such interruptions.

A full orchestra brings Nintendo composer Koji Kondo’s wonderful soundtrack to life, staying faithful to the original as Link hurries with a skipping step across the fields of Hyrule. The popular melody of Saria’s Song, which Link learns from his friend Saria in the Lost Woods, gives players extra momentum on their travels.

By the way, 13 melodies can simply be hummed. The Switch 2 then recognizes the tune, displays it onscreen, and Link begins to play it. This brings back lovely memories and gives the game a wonderful immersive element.

Verdict: The magic remains — for all generations

The remake of “Ocarina of Time” takes no risks, and yet it preserves the magic of Hyrule precisely because of that. It lovingly revives the adventure and adapts it precisely to modern gaming.

Cutscenes are now fully voiced and can be skipped. Link remains silent, as before. Fairy Navi no longer interjects during play. She only appears on request at the push of a button, so players can explore Hyrule and solve puzzles at their own pace.

Nevertheless, this new version of “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” is no less impressive than the acclaimed original, and it is likely to delight long-time fans as well as newcomers. The curiosity grips players from the moment they leave the Kokiri Forest and does not let go until the end. All in all, it is a wonderful journey that has captivated many generations since 1998.

“The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” is out on the Nintendo Switch 2.