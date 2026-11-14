OSPREY — Since September, state officials have called for investigations into Pine View teacher Liz Ballard, despite Sarasota County Schools completing inquiries involving two students stemming back years.

Two weeks after a second state official, Florida Education Commissioner Henry Mack, sent her a 21-day notice of an administrative complaint and his recommendation of sanctions against her, Ballard said she is fighting back.

Ballard said she is working with her legal team on a response to the Florida Board of Education’s letter.

Ballard said she will not willingly handing over her license.

She is working out of the Landings district office six weeks after being removed from her classroom. In September, she faced an accusation by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier for allegedly labeling a student a “misogynist.”

“I’ve always been somebody who fights against bullies,” she said. “I don’t want to see the bullies win.”

Ballard’s options

Mack’s notice states failure to return the form within 21 days of receipt means waiving the right to request a hearing and a complaint will be filed with the Education Practices Commission for final action.

Choosing not to give up her license, Ballard has three options: dispute the complaint and request a formal hearing; submit for an informal hearing or negotiate a settlement.

The first option means going before an administrative law judge, allowing Ballard to deny all or some of the allegations and Mack to be represented by an attorney who can call witnesses.

The judge’s ruling goes before the Education Practices Commission, which can accept or reject part or all of the ruling before issuing a final order. The EPC is a quasi-judicial body of peers, including teachers, administrators, law enforcement and citizens, according to the FDOE.

The second option means Ballard accepts the allegations of the FDOE complaint, but she has the chance to go before the EPC and argue her case for either a lenient penalty or no penalty at all.

The third option means Ballard will not deny or admit allegations, but accept conditions to resolve the case. If Ballard does not accept the settlement offered by the FDOE, she can ask for a hearing.

The allegations

November marks the third month since Ballard’s battle with the state started, but the allegations themselves stem back years.

The state’s action is the latest development in a nearly two-year dispute between Sarasota County Schools and the parents of two Pine View students, who complained about Ballard for more than a year after an older child left her class.

According to district reports, the conflict began after the male student allegedly made comments about abortion, women and social media influencer Andrew Tate, prompting Ballard to contact the parents and later email the student.

According to district documents, Sarasota County Schools investigated and found Ballard acted with no ill intent; Ballard still received a three-day suspension without pay in August.

The parents complained about Ballard again, alleging she falsely accused another one of their sons of shouting into her classroom. Once again, the district did not find Ballard was lying but still proposed a five-day suspension.

The allegations date back to incidents in 2024 and 2025.

Where the state stands?

The accusing family — which has direct ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis administration through the students’ grandfather, Lon Deckard, a Republican donor whom DeSantis appointed to the State College of Florida Board of Trustees last year — escalated their complaints to higher levels of authority.

State officials’ steadfast stance on Ballard being guilty seems to lower the chance it will be over for her anytime soon.

In September, Uthmeier publicly accused her of labeling a student a “misogynist” in a social media post, saying she should be fired if the allegation was true.

The latest action came in October, when FDOE announced it was pursuing disciplinary action against Ballard, alleging she discriminated against a student because of his political views.

It alleges she violated state policy and law — and has recommended “sanctions” against her that could range from a letter of reprimand to stripping her of her license.

District silent

Since October, the district has been re-investigating Ballard for the same allegations they’ve looked into before, an order pushed by Uthmeier.

A public announcement recently did not ascertain if the case was officially closed — that may explain why Ballard is not back in the classroom.

The district has not responded to requests for comments on the situation.