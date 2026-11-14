A mentoring program that’s gaining momentum in Charlotte County just received a big boost from a regional community foundation that will help it prepare students for the business world.

The Beyond the Walls program students and mentors posed for a recent group fire at HCA Florida Englewood.

The program is called Charlotte County Beyond School Walls. It’s run by the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast and is aimed at connecting small groups of students with workplace mentors.

The goal is to give young people real-world career experiences that can open up opportunities, develop their professional skills, and see what things look like outside the classroom. Ultimately, it could lead to career pathways for local students.

Christa Hollenbeck is director of Impact at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast. She works in the organization’s Charlotte County offices and organizes the mentoring initiative.

This school year, she has about 80 students in seven programs all over Charlotte County.

Hollenbeck works closely with Charlotte County Public Schools, which emphasizes the 3E path for students: Enrollment, Employment or Enlistment, she explained.

The seven programs include two at HCA Englewood Hospital, one at Goodwill Industries, another with Charlotte County government, for example.

And the program is growing. Next up is Florida Fish & Wildlife, she said.

Students who sign up for Beyond School Walls will go to their respective workplaces and get a idea of what its like. If they start in one place and don’t think it’s a good fit, they can switch to another.

The program just received a $60,000 grant from the Charlotte Impact NOW! Initiative, a partnership between two large, regional foundations, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Elsa and Peter Soderberg Charitable Foundation.

The grant will help pay for transportation and student meals on program days, and helping the students buy clothes that are “interview- and work-ready,” Hollenbeck said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is administering the Beyond School Walls program across its 10-county footprint.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the organization served more than 1,800 students, with 99% either graduating or advancing to the next grade level. Of the graduating seniors, 100% went on to further education, military service or employment, according to the BBBS impact report on the program.

To learn more about Beyond School Walls or other Big Brothers Big Sisters programs, visit bbbssun.org, or email Hollenbeck at chollenbeck@bbbssun.org.