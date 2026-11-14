The new ice rink that was previously under an NDA is set to be located off East Price Boulevard and Orlando Boulevard on a 24-acre parcel in North Port. It would welcome academy hockey players as well as the public.

Few three-letter acronyms raise eyebrows more than NDA.

Non-disclosure agreements, better known by the somewhat infamous initials, are contracts that create confidentiality, restricting involved parties from sharing sensitive information, trade secrets, and more. They are used in business, employment and legal scenarios.

In Florida, the use of NDAs by developers is fair game by state law.

Florida Statute 288.075 provides confidentiality protections for certain economic development information for a limited time. The statute states “business plans and site-location intentions submitted in writing prior to signing an incentive agreement are exempt from public records for 12 months — with a possible 12-month extension, excluding data centers — or for 180 days after a final project order is issued.”

Some argue the rules help business plans involving opening, moving or growing in a community. NDAs give firms time to study a project and decide if it is a good fit before sharing plans publicly.

Others believe NDAs can be abused, or contradict Florida Sunshine Laws, which “guarantee the public's right to access the meetings, deliberations, and proceedings of state and local government boards and commissions.”

MISCONCEPTIONS?

In North Port, the topic of NDAs is hot.

Earlier this year, it was revealed a data center development was under an NDA. When the project was made public, hundreds packed North Port City Hall speaking against its development.

Some commenters questioned why the data center was even allowed to be under an NDA, and said it showed a lack of transparency.

North Port Economic Development Director Michael Meerman said NDAs are a “basic a boilerplate agreement that exists in the business world.”

NDAs, Meerman said, are “commonplace” in business.

But not really in North Port. In the two years he has been with the city, three developments have asked for NDAs. One was the data center; the other two are ice rinks looking, simultaneously, to build in North Port.

Ultimately, one fell through while the other’s NDA expired. Those plans are now public.

“They (NDAs) exist for the very reason that you can well imagine," Meerman said.

It's about protecting proprieties, he said.

“If you just invented the the most fuel efficient engine in the world, and you were getting ready to go into mass production and produce it, you wouldn't be telling General Motors and Ford about your product because they're your competitors,” Meerman said. “You'd have to protect the concept. And NDAs do that.”

NORTH PORT DATA CENTER NDA

In North Port, Meerman said, the data center was the “catalyst” that made people start talking about NDAs. Communications officials told The Daily Sun that NDAs have been used for projects like the Atlanta Braves spring training stadium.

“There was nothing about the NDA that was intended to be deceitful, or that was intended to cloak information from anybody,” Meerman said.

Meerman said the data center NDA existed because “that developer had embarked on a multi-year expedition to purchase enough lots so that they were able to be aggregated into what now represents something on the order of 400 acres.”

“You can imagine the task involved at one quarter-acre property after the next,” Meerman said.

North Port, created by General Development Corp., is largely made up of quarter-acre, residential lots that were sold cheap, largely to northern retirees.

Meerman said others may have seen the developer was gobbling up land for a large project so they would want to snap up parcels to sell for more money.

“The last thing that they wanted to generate were price wars around these quarter-acre postage stamp-sized properties out there,” Meerman said.

Meerman said the developers — who have not yet come out publicly — “have nothing but the interests of the residents of North Port in mind,” and they are working to mitigate concerns.

Residents, who spoke at City Hall, doubt that assertion.

Public commenter Jenna DeCosta passionately speaks out against the data center development. During her comment she pointed out issues with the developer’s application and resubmitted application.

WHAT MUNICIPALITIES USE NDAs?

North Port is not the only municipality that uses NDAs.

But every area is different.

Venice Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said the city has not seen a request for an NDA in decades.

“I am not aware of anything in the city ordinance that would prohibit the use of an NDA. However, in my 24-plus years with the city, I have had no request to use one,” Clark said.

Meerman points out Venice has much less land to develop than North Port or Charlotte County does.

Sarasota County Planning and Development Services, on the other hand, stated in an email they do not allow developers to use NDAs.

North Port officials pointed out that they work with the Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County. EDC serves as the city's designated public-private economic development partner.

Places like Charlotte County and the city of Punta Gorda use NDAs.

“Punta Gorda does allow developers to use NDAs, although it is not a typical practice,” Punta Gorda Assistant City Manager Michael Bonasera said. “The city recognizes the importance of having clear processes and procedures in place when working with development-related matters, while maintaining transparency and protecting the interests of the community.”

Kay Tracy, Charlotte County’s director of economic development, pointed out statutes allow NDAs for a limited amount of time.

“This law was created by the Florida Legislature, not Charlotte County, and local governments are required to follow it,” Tracy said. “(Florida Statutes) help businesses explore new opportunities before making a final decision. When a business is thinking about building or growing, it must first do its due diligence by studying the costs, look at possible locations, and decide if the project will work. Sharing plans too early can sometimes create problems or hardships, even if the project never happens.”

Businesses, she said, want to feel “comfortable” exploring opportunities without fear of things like property prices going up or employees worrying about their jobs.

The state law, she said, is not meant to allow businesses to hide decisions from the public.

“The law allows certain business information to remain private for a limited time," Tracy said. "Many ideas never become actual projects, and sharing them too early can cause confusion or worry.”

Projects still have to go through public process and approval, Tracy said.

“The goal is to give businesses time to explore their ideas while making sure the community has a voice in decisions that affect Charlotte County. We believe that welcoming new businesses and keeping the public informed can and should go hand in hand,” Tracy said.

ABUSE OF NDAs?

There are some NDA skeptics.

In September, outgoing North Port Commissioner Phil Stokes made a motion to “direct staff to draft an ordinance to bring back to commission for first reading to do away with NDAs in the city of North Port.”

That motion passed 4-1. The matter will be discussed further at a later date.

Stokes argued NDAs “run contrary to the concept of good governance” and transparency.

“The Sunshine Laws were passed so that we all couldn’t do business behind closed doors,” he said. “And yet, because of NDAs and administrative approvals, there’s been a workaround here where now this stuff can get done behind not only the public’s back, but behind the commissions' back.”

Stokes said he wasn’t accusing anyone of doing anything “nefarious,” but believes there has been a “manipulation of legislation” over time.

“And we have the ability to fix it,” Stokes said. “So I say we fix it.”

Resident Robin San Vicente said she understands that NDAs are meant to protect “trade secrets.”

“However, it’s been so abused by the data center field. All the hyper scale data centers are using them,” she said.

The following map of a planned data center in North Port was previously under a non-disclosure agreement.

“They didn’t have to sign an NDA. What trade secrets are really in a data center?” she asked.

San Vicente said state laws have the hands of local municipalities tied.

The playing field is tilted favoring developers, she believes.

The allowance of NDAs and a law, passed as Senate Bill 180 — which was signed to “reshape post-disaster recovery by limiting how local governments can regulate land use, building permits, and zoning” — give the power to the developers, according to San Vicente.

“And the residents, again, get the s--- end of the stick,” San Vicente said. “The data center is circumventing public scrutiny with existing statutes.”