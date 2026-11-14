An Allegiant jet sits on the runway at Punta Gorda Airport late Friday afternoon following the FAA grounding.

Travelers across the country were forced to deal with canceled airline flights Friday night as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop due to communications problems at regional air traffic control centers.

The FAA notice said the ground stop was being imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said communications issue were affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide.

He said FAA technicians were investigating.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. Before that the last time had been after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication that “this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunications outage.”

“Everybody’s safe. There’s no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they’re flying,” Mullin said.

Safe, but not moving.

‘DELAYED UNTIL …’

Dawn Pisarski was at Punta Gorda Airport late Friday afternoon, trying to head to Nashville, Tennessee.

By 4:45 p.m., her flight was listed as “on time,” but the ground stop and reports of delays had her concerned that she wouldn’t be going.

As flights were canceled Friday afternoon at Punta Gorda Airport, passengers figured out their next moves.

“Hopefully, it’s temporary. I’m worried bout my hotel reservation,” Pisarski said.

Meanwhile, flights listed on the arrival board at PGA began to flip to “Delayed until...” reflecting the uncertainty of the situation. One flight, 952 from Columbus, Ohio, came in for a landing at 5:37 p.m., more than 30 minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival time.

The airport’s fleet of rental cars was quickly depleted as passengers began to make other plans. Other passengers took to their phones, looking for Uber rides or calling someone to pick them up.

The arrival board at the Punta Gorda Airport began to show delayed flights on Friday afternoon during the nationwide Ground Stop.

Kaley Miller, spokesperson for PGD, said Allegiant would inform its customers of flight changes. The airport follow FAA’s guidance and monitor the situation.

She said PGD would be ready for any flights with other destinations that needed to land there.

Venice Municipal Airport Director Nick Dumas said he asked the FAA Airport District Office in Orlando for guidance, because he didn’t want to shut the airport down for that same reason.

Planes flying under 10,000 feet were able to continue doing so, because it doesn’t get into the FAA’s “center controlled airspace,” he said.

“Hopefully, it’s nothing terrible,” he said, maybe just a software issue related to the Outlook outage on Thursday.

At some point the FAA will put out an explanation, he said.

INVESTIGATING THE CAUSE

Investigators would look at whether there is any link to the FAA’s nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system to help identify problems and reroute planes, said Mullin, the Homeland Security chief.

But that system operates out of one location near Washington, D.C., and just sends recommendations to the air traffic control centers.

The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year. Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines, and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country.

But much work remains. Duffy has said that another $30 billion will be needed to complete the work, and the White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve it.

Allegiant Air Flight 952 from Columbus, Ohio lands at Punta Gorda Airport on Friday evening. The plane landed at 5:37 p.m., 33 minutes earlier than its 6:10 p.m. landing time.

The problem appeared similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September that snarled hundreds of flights across the Northeast, aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo said, except this time on a nationwide scale. It may be linked to the outdated technology used by air traffic controllers.

“If you don’t have that ability, whether it’s because the old wires that they have are just run down or for whatever reason, you’ve got to stop airplanes on the ground,” said Arroyo, who is a former United Airlines pilot. “And not put them in the air where you’re going to risk not being able to communicate with them.”

Friday’s ground stop was different than the one after Sept. 11 because planes were not being told to land immediately and pilots likely were able to communicate with ground controllers at airports, Arroyo said.