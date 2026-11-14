Vote is in. Now let’s work together

Editor:

Now what?

On November 3, record numbers of citizens of the United States of America exercised their constitutional right to vote and in doing so, they spoke out against the unconstitutional and cruel actions of the current, often corrupt actions of the administration, and they have done so with conviction.

Americans have voted with values versus purses. Values versus power. Values versus “gotcha’s” and “because we can.”

This is us. This is the United States citizenry exercising democracy and saying enough. This is the U.S. of A. creating an opportunity for working together (aka “across the aisle”) to create a better future for our families, friends, and fellow Americans.

So now what? Putting politics aside, or even better, putting politics to work (discussion, debate, compromise, commitment, representation of all) for the purpose of building a better democracy for all of the people has to be a priority.

According to David Easton on Wikipedia, “A political system can be designated as the interactions through which values are authoritatively allocated for a society” and “Politics is the activity of settling affairs.”

So come on, people, now, smile on each other and let’s work together to settle the affairs that truly show we care about each other.

JoyVictoria Ryan

Venice

Give Trump a chance, Democrats

Editor:

After yesterday’s election results, I was reminded of a speech in a movie that I consider one of the best World War II movies ever made, “Sahara.”

The lines are delivered by an Italian captive to a captive German officer. I paraphrase and rewrite, “But are my eyes blind that I must fall on my knees to worship maniacs who will make of my country a concentration camp, who will make my people slaves? Must I kiss the hand that will beat me, lick the boot that will kick me, no! I would rather spend what’s left of my life in a dirty hole than escape to fight against things I believe and people I do not hate”.

Why is it that all the Democrats now want to do is to punish Trump and his family, when the most important things for America is to take on the business of going forward, helping the needy and everyday citizen of this country?

Through my lifetime, I gave Carter, Clinton and Obama many chances. Why is it that the Democrats feel that they can’t give Trump a chance?

Vito Caiati

Venice

Let’s get these people out of power

Editor:

Let’s put America on the path to recovery from the past two years of destruction. First things first: End the Iran war that no one wanted or asked for. Tear down the ballroom that no one asked for and no one wants.

Stop the arch that no one wants from being built. Remove all likenesses, names, and monuments of DJT from our national buildings, parks, and institutions.

Make sure the Gulf of Mexico stays the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario stays Lake Ontario. Make sure the Department of Defense is named the Department of Defense (We defend our country. We don’t war against anyone.)

Reinstate all sanctions on Putin and Russia. Fully fund and back Ukraine in their war against the Russian invaders. Renew relations with our neighbors and allies and drop all tariffs.

Get rid of Pete Hegseth to restore faith and trust for our military leadership and service people; Robert Kennedy to put our medical decisions in the hands of doctors and scientist instead of an ex-coke addict; and Todd Blanche and Kash Patel to separate our justice system from the executive branch.

And also Donald J. Trump. Run this corrupt, grifting con-man, autocrat and his staff out of our White House and bring justice to him and his family for their crimes.

At this point, make sure the tri-billionaires pay their share of taxes. Reinstate and fully fund the ACA, SNAP, FEMA, PBS and all the other programs that were defunded. Defund and reform ICE.

Robert Phillippe

Nokomis

Airport environmental impact study is needed

Editor:

Many citizens have expressed concern about the Venice airport air, water, and noise pollution. Quietly, without public approval, the city has made plans for a tower and expansion. That has become public information.

There are approximately 200 hundred planes housed at VNC at this time. A similar number await hangars.

There are approximately 25,000 citizens in Venice.

As a former mayor, the public interest seems obvious. Environmental impact must be studied, now. No action on airport expansion until taxpayers have all the facts.

Footnote. Fastest growing communities nearby, e.g. have no airport, so for growth an airport is not necessary.

Ed Martin

Venice

Thanks go out for care of I-75 interchange

Editor:

The renewed care of the Laurel Road/I-75 interchange at Exit 195 deserves recognition, especially for John Moeckel, whose leadership helped create this gateway to North Venice and restore attention to its maintenance.

About ten years ago, John successfully advocated for the Bold Landscape Project with FDOT, the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Venice City Council, and Sarasota County Commission. FDOT approved $1.6 million, bringing hundreds of palms and other trees to the interchange.

Maintenance was satisfactory for several years but declined after Hurricane Ian. Debris, weeds, and litter accumulated, tree trimming diminished, and clogged drains caused flooding during heavy rains.

After three years of problems, John brought his concerns to Commissioner Joe Neunder. Together, they helped organize a December on-site meeting with 17 officials, including county and city leaders, Sarasota Memorial Hospital representatives, and FDOT officials and maintenance personnel.

Since then, trimming has resumed, the overpass has been kept nearly spotless, drains have been cleaned and maintained, and roadside litter has been removed. Commitments include replacing dead trees, trimming palms at appropriate times for tree health, establishing yearly tree trimming, and maintaining a clean overpass.

Thank you to John for his vision and persistence; Commissioner Neunder for his coordination; hospital, county, and city representatives for their involvement; and FDOT management and maintenance teams for their work

Thanks also to the agencies that supported the original project. Continued cooperation can keep this gateway a source of community pride.

Mitzie Fiedler

Venice

Trump continues acting like Trump

Editor:

Finally, at long last, an overwhelming number of voters figured out what was so obvious to many for the past decade — Trump is not now and never was a president the nation needed.

As the indisputable culprit in Republicans’ midterm drubbing, Trump rejects responsibility, blames others and reverts to the mantra of Roy Cohn, his favorite scoundrel, that “no matter what happens, no matter how deeply into the muck you get, never admit defeat.”

Trump’s election night offer to “work with Democrats” had a shorter shelf-life than his convictions, patience, political friendships and attention span. Within hours of that deceitful conciliatory gesture, he posted an image of a red hat bearing the ominous threat “VETO” and told Fox News, “they [Democrats] can send over 50 different great bills … and I send them back with a nice stamp — veto.”

Two days later, his VETO hat sat on the Resolute Desk. By Friday, Trump had replaced his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, with the worst-of-the-worst, Democrats’ nemesis, Stephen Miller.

Miller is the architect of the cruelest immigration enforcement in U.S. history, including separating migrant children from parents, extra-judicial deportation of migrants into inhumane imprisonment, promoting attempted suspension of habeas corpus, and setting a 3,000 daily arrest quota.

He helped draft the directive authorizing lethal boat-strikes of suspected drug-traffickers who posed no imminent threat to life.

I trust that Democrats will not respond in kind but will pass legislation benefitting all Americans. If Trump vetoes that legislation, Democrats will be assured of another victory in 2028.

George Myers

Venice