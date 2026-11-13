Turkey dinners with all the trimmings will be provided for free across the region by All Faiths Food Bank as part of its ThankFULL campaign.

In Englewood and South Sarasota County, the distributions will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Englewood Sports Complex at 1300 S. River Road; and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Venice Middle School at 1900 Center Road.

Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required.

Through Thanksgiving, additional turkey distributions will take place at several of All Faiths’ mobile pantry sites as well as through numerous partner agency locations — including closed sites, like schools and youth-serving nonprofits.

A total of 14,500 turkeys and 4.1 million holiday meals are expected to be handed out.

“When neighbors care for neighbors, we strengthen not only the people who need a helping hand today but the entire community we share,” AFFB President and CEO Nelle S. Miller said. “Support for the ThankFULL campaign helps put holiday meals on the table and reminds our neighbors that their community cares. I look forward to these distributions each year, knowing that the joy of the holiday season will be felt in thousands of homes in our community.”

To find a food distribution near you, click on “Food Finder” at:

AllFaithsFoodBank.org