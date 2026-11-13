After the heat wave the region experienced over summer, the region is finally cooling down this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay forecasts Saturday’s temperatures to reach a low of 49 degrees Fahrenheit and a high of 66 degrees in Port Charlotte.

Sunday’s forecast is a high of 75 degrees and a low of 58 degrees.

The forecast states that an area of low pressure is moving eastward to the New England coastline. The associated cold front will move southwestward over Florida.

A secondary cold front will go through the peninsula and push cold air over the region.

{span}Contour charts that represent the Sea Surface Temperature (SST) of Gulf waters on Friday.{/span}

On Sunday, high pressure stemming from the Great Lakes will move southeast and into the northeast Gulf. This will cause a shift in wind from the north to the northeast and slightly increase temperatures.

The cold front and changes in wind patterns are expected to produce hazardous marine conditions in the Gulf on Monday. These conditions are expected to last throughout the week.

The cold front is not expected to produce rainfall. Drier air will spread through the region over the weekend.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration LEO and GOES satellites, Gulf water temperatures on Friday were around 77 degrees in the region.

For more information and updates, visit: weather.gov.