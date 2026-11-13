VENICE — Suzie Seerey-Lester’s love of wild animals goes far beyond turtle-patrolling Venice beaches with friend Mary Jo Perkins.

In recent years, Seerey Lester has been heading to the wilds of the U.S. West in search of bears and other wild critters. She has just returned from a 10-day trek into the wilds of Alaska with friends who have joined her more than once.

Seeking bears in the wild to photograph seems to be contagious. This group is heading north when so many northerners are heading to Florida.

“Four of us returned for the third year,” Seerey-Lester said.

They flew out of Tampa to Anchorage via Seattle. Their ultimate destination was a lodge on Lake Iliamna in southwest Alaska. It’s the largest lake in Alaska and the second largest lake in the US.

They flew the next leg in a 10-seater plane for 2.5 hours and then switched to a six-passenger float plane.

The most difficult part of such an adventure seems to be packing and then lugging cameras and clothing. In addition to waders and boots to wear over the waders with soles that can withstand multiple terrains, there are cameras and lenses and layers of clothing.

Fall in Alaska can be cold.

“They allow us 50 pounds of gear and clothing,” Seerey Lester said.

They have a 12-seat plane that lands on land, a 10-seater that lands on water and an additional smaller float plane in case needed.

“We stay at Jerry Jacques Alaska Grizzly Safari Lodge,” she said. “Jerry provides the lodge, all the gourmet food and the guides. We use Mark Buckler as the photographer. He helps us make better photographs and guides us with the lodge guide. We also go to Brooks Falls, which is in Katmai National Park.”

“They pack us a lunch and an evening meal daily in case we can’t get back,” she said. “They have tent camps in the wild if needed.”

This year, it was too foggy to leave the lodge the first day, which sounds like a blessing, given all they had gone through to get there.

The second day, all was back to normal for these adventurers. They flew to a lake that was just long enough for the float plane to land on, then trekked to other lakes.

Sometimes that meant wearing the waders and boots and crossing rivers. Sometimes it meant eight hours of walking with their gear.

“We are in the rivers a lot,” Seerey-Lester said. “Sometimes, the water is fast moving and the rivers are filled with salmon. We have a guide and photographer with us. We have 15 or 20 bears around us. We don’t see anyone else.”

The salmon are so prevalent that the bears just eat the parts they prefer and leave the rest for other animals. Seagulls eat most of the leftovers.

One day a female bear was running toward the group from the other side of a sandbar.

“She stopped right in front of us. It was a very remote area.”

There are no polar bears in the area, just grizzly bears but one day they saw a mother and baby bear that were almost white, Seerey-Lester said.

They also saw caribou and foxes, many sea gulls and even swans but “mostly bears and birds.”

The pilots that fly the guests in and out of these remote areas are experienced. One was a fighter pilot in Bosnia and one was self-taught. Now they are flying all over Alaska every day.

The wife of the self-taught pilot runs the kitchen at the lodge. The wife of the other pilot handles the lodge, which has room for 25 guests. There are three pilots in all.

At the lodge are prints of the work of Seerey-Lester’s late husband John, one of the world’s foremost painters of animals in the wild. Some of his books are there, too.

Everyday, the Florida friends flew somewhere remote and trekked into the wild for photos. The float plane was their water taxi, taking them to different areas each day.

Everywhere, the rivers were teeming with salmon and there were bears nearby to eat their fill before hibernating for the winter.

One day, the Florida group flew to a remote site far from the lodge. It had 20 little cabins, each with two bunk beds and “a real bathroom.”

“Four of us could stay in a cabin,” Seerey-Lester said. “The bears walk by the porch. They’re aware of humans. You have to go to bear school to learn how to interface with bears.”

Most nights, the guests are back at the main lodge for a gourmet dinner and then the opportunity to share experiences with other guests around the fireplace.

This year this group from Venice was away for two weeks total.

“If it rains, it doesn’t matter,” Seerey-Lester said. “We have rain gear. Guests are told to stay 50 feet away from the bears.

“We have met some wonderful people.”

They had plenty of exercise, walked miles in the wild, flew in various planes to remote areas, experienced some of the wildest wooded areas of Alaska, made new friends and are already planning to return.

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See artwork from previous adventures by Suzie and her late husband, John Seerey-Lester, this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15, from noon to 5 p.m., Suzie Seerey-Lester will host an art show of paintings, prints and books by her late husband, as well as her own work from past adventures in Alaska and elsewhere.

John, who was born in England, is known as the Godfather of wildlife art and won countless national awards for his paintings as well as his conservation work.

The show will be in Studio B, 322 Seaboard Ave., Venice. Phone 941-223-0963 or 941-966-2163 or send an email to: seereylester@msn.com.