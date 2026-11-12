Man rescued 1.5 miles at sea in Gulf

VENICE — A man who became separated from his sailboat on Halloween was found two hours later about 1.5 miles off Venice Beach in the Gulf, clinging to a boat bumper in choppy water just as the sun was setting.

“He was extremely incoherent,” said Matt Cirillo, who was with his girlfriend, Taylor Benac, when they found the man around 6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Cirillo said they had seen the sailboat earlier but didn’t think much about it until they saw rescue personnel on the water, searching for the man.

That’s when they started searching, too.

“My girlfriend pointed over to what appeared to be somebody’s head,” Cirillo said. “And it was him. He was clinging to a boat bumper.”

The man was treated by Venice Fire Rescue and did not need hospitalization, according to authorities.

Finding the man required the work of Venice Fire Rescue, Sea Tow Venice, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota County Emergency Services, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to a social media post by the Venice Police Department.

“The U.S. Coast Guard and FWC are investigating the incident, but this rescue serves as a reminder to prepare before leaving the dock, even when conditions seem perfect,” the post stated.

Venice Police Department provided a checklist of steps boaters should take before heading out onto the water:

 Have a life jacket for everyoneaboard; better yet, wear it.Check that your marine radio and GPS are working before you leave the dock.Carry sound-producing and visual signaling devices such as a whistle, air horn, or flare.Use your engine cutoff switch and lanyard.Have backup equipment and a plan if your primary systems fail, including aboard sailboats.Always let friends or family know your float plan.“We’re glad this had a positive outcome,” VPD said in its social media post. “Conditions can change, equipment can fail, and separation from your vessel can happen quickly. A few precautions before heading out can make all the difference.”