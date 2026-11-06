EDITORIAL: Donalds will be more of the same

Florida voters were mostly content Tuesday with the way things are. At least that’s the message they sent when electing Byron Donalds to be our next governor.

Donalds, a Naples Republican, could be accused of being a clone of current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

During his campaign — as he was endorsed by both DeSantis and President Donald Trump — he outlined a term very much like the immediate past eight years Floridians have seen.

But, while voters obviously liked Donalds’ campaign promises, he received no mandate.

He registered a hair over 50% of votes cast — winning with a 50.5% total over Democrat challenger David Jolly.

Donalds could turn out to be a great governor, but we’re disappointed that he plans to follow a playbook designed by DeSantis.

It starts with healthcare.

There will be no change in Florida’s refusal to accept federal Medicaid money and a cut made by DeSantis in the funds it has for healthcare.

He has signaled he will likely keep Dr. Joseph Ladapo as Florida’s surgeon general to oversee the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.

Ladapo opposes all vaccine mandates. He recommended against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children and ended quarantine mandates for Florida public schoolchildren exposed to COVID-19. He also said that he wanted mRNA vaccines “not to be available to anyone” in the state.

Ladapo would drop mandates for four vaccines required for school attendance, including chickenpox and hepatitis B — a notion that is opposed by the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Donalds has long opposed vaccine mandates and is warm to the idea of reappointing Ladapo to the surgeon general’s post.

The new governor is a strong supporter of universal school vouchers that allow parents, regardless of income, to use $8,000 of state money for private school education or homeschooling.

State auditors have identified accountability problems in tracking funds through the system. Meanwhile, public schools have faced declining enrollment, with fewer resources to serve the neediest students they cannot turn away.

Donalds strongly supports the universal voucher program. His wife, Erika Donalds, operates for-profit charter schools.

Another DeSantis policy that Donalds embraces is the erosion of home rule.

DeSantis took several steps to limit how local governments can make decisions — even signing legislation limiting control over where developers can build.

Donalds is open about supporting how DeSantis has set a policy on home rule. He said he might take it further by scheduling more DOGE audits of local governments and perhaps even removing some elected officials if needed.

He is open to allowing local governments to decide if they will allow data centers. We agree with him on that stand, but are cautious of future changes in that policy after he received hefty campaign support from AI and data center supporters.

Donalds supported Amendment 3 and will have a say in how fiscally constrained counties will make up for lost revenue.

We’ll stop now.

All this should make it obvious that if you loved the past eight years you will be happy with Donalds.