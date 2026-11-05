WITH VIDEO: Peace River water levels crest; cool, dry forecast ahead

ARCADIA — Peace River water levels reached their crest Thursday as DeSoto County continues to experience flooding.

While flooding in some low-lying residential areas went down as rainstorms moved out, the rivers, creeks and many drainage ditches throughout the county continued to see high water from upstream.

According to the National Water Prediction Service, water levels have exceeded 16 feet in the river, classifying the flood as major. Levels are expected to crest at 16.4 feet at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office faced waters along roadways caused by the Peace River flooding on Monday. While roadway flooding continues to recede, Peace River water levels crest on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay continues to place DeSoto under a flood warning. Along with the Peace River, Horse Creek near Arcadia at State Road 72 is experiencing high water levels.

Water levels in the Peace River are expected to decrease throughout the weekend as the river comes off its crest.

The good news is the weather forecast.

On Thursday, NWS weather forecast stated that no heavy rainfall is expected as a cold front is passing through the region over the weekend.

Victoria Johnson, public information officer for DeSoto County, said that flooding impacts could last until Sunday.

“At this time, additional sand distribution has not been scheduled,” Johnson said. “Residents with flood concerns can contact Emergency Management.”

The NWPS cautions residents to turn around if they notice flooded roadways and to avoid driving around barricades.

Peace River water levels as of 10:24 a.m. Thursday.

To contact DeSoto County Emergency Management, call 863-993-4831.

Minimal impacts in Charlotte County

Ashley Turner, the public information officer for Charlotte County Public Safety, said the county has experienced minimal consequences in terms of flooding.

“Our Public Works Department has continued to closely monitor roadway conditions and address any issues as they arise,” Turner said.

Charlotte County Emergency Management continues to watch weather conditions and actively communicates with the NWS in Ruskin.

“According to NWS forecast data, chances of rain reduce after Wednesday,” Turner said.

Turner said Emergency Management will assist neighborhood jurisdictions if help is requested.

For more information and updates about water levels in the Peace River, visit: tinyurl.com/peaceriverflood.