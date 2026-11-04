Peace River water levels expected to top 16 feet

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office faced waters along roadways caused by the Peace River flooding on Monday.

ARCADIA — Due to days of heavy rainfall in portions of Florida, water levels in the Peace River have caused flooding in multiple counties, including DeSoto County.

The National Water Prediction Service forecasts flooding to peak at 16.5 feet Thursday. As of late Tuesday, water levels have reached 13.13 feet in Arcadia, classifying conditions as minor flooding.

If water levels reach 16 feet, it will be considered major flooding.

Forecasted flood levels for the Peace River as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Victoria Johnson, public information officer for the DeSoto County Commission, said the county is actively monitoring weather conditions — which may be improving as the week continues.

“At this moment, we do not see heavy rainfall on the Doppler,” Johnson said.

Doppler is the weather radar used by the National Weather Service.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for seven counties, including DeSoto County.

“Emergency management is taking proactive measures in preparation for potential conditions,” Johnson said.

For DeSoto County, the weather service listed multiple areas impacted by the Peace River flooding:

State Road 70 floods west of the Peace River bridge to County Road 661.State Road 17 is flooded east of the bridge to Parker Ave.Up to 60 homes at River Acres are flooded. The Woman's Club and American Legion are impacted.25 homes at River Acres are impacted.River Acres is impacted.Peace River Campground floods and six homes at River Acres are impacted.Peace River Estates floods affecting several dozen homes.The Girl Scout camp floods.Access roads to River Acres become flooded.Up to four homes in the River Acres subdivision flood and the lowest portion of the Girl Scout camp floods.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Charlotte County Public Works sent out a news release notifying the community that crew members are monitoring county drainage systems and preparing for rising water levels.

“We have currently focused our efforts to ensure outfalls, structures and primary ditches are flowing without obstructions, specifically focusing on the area between the Peace River and U.S. 17,” Public Works Public Information Officer Chad Ray told The Daily Sun.

“We reviewed the large canal systems that flow south through our community from North Port to ensure there are no blockages coming from that direction should waters increase from flooding to our north,” he said.

NORTH PORT

North Port city officials said they were not anticipating any impacts from sheet flow from the north, this week.

"The stormwater management system is functioning as designed and successfully accommodated the approximately 4.5 inches of rainfall recorded north of the city between Nov. 1-2," officials stated in an email to The Daily Sun.

The city's Department of Public Works staff will continue to monitor system conditions and manage water levels as necessary, the email states.

For more information and updates, visit:

tinyurl.com/peaceriverflood