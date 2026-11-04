FLORIDA STATE HOUSE: Oliver, Nix retain District 75 and 76 seats

PORT CHARLOTTE — Local Florida House seats remain red.

Danny Nix Jr. and Vanessa Oliver retained their District 75 and 76 seats in the Florida House of Representatives, defeating Democratic candidates Tuesday.

District 75 covers portions of Charlotte and Sarasota counties. District 76 covers parts of Charlotte and Lee Counties and all of DeSoto County.

Republican incumbent Nix, elected in 2024, secured his second term over Democrat Cynthia Butler with 64% of the votes.

Oliver, also elected in 2024, bested Democrat Phillip Carter with 66% of the votes.

NIX PREVAILS

On the back of his victory, Nix said he is “extremely excited and grateful that the constituents of District 75 still think I’m the right guy for the job.”

“We work hard every day trying to make sure that we bring value back to the community, but also let them know that we listen to all approximately 180,000 constituents, not just a certain subset. We know that every voice matters, and we want to hear it, so we’re just grateful that that I’m the guy they wanted to put back in the seat,” Nix said.

Nix said he will continue to “work hard” on affordability in the state.

Mental health is also a priority of his and work will be done to “make sure that we’ve got the proper funds going to to that, and we’re providing the help that’s needed.”

Along with being an elected official, Nix is a Realtor who leads the Nix Commercial Group at Keller Williams Peace River Partners Realty. He also serves as the president of Relators of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc.

Nix’s main goals, he previously said, are to address housing affordability, upgrade infrastructure to match growth, fight tax increases and reform storm insurance.

Nix’s campaign raised more than $160,000. Butler’s campaign, on the other hand, raised about $7,000.

After hearing she fell short, Butler said she was “hanging in there.”

Butler is a nurse with experience working as an EMT and paramedic. She moved to Florida to help care for her mother.

Prior to the election Butler said some of her focuses were on supporting small businesses and wanting to make healthcare, insurance and higher education more affordable.

“Everybody says I should feel good about the numbers. It’s a Republican state,” Butler said.

Butler said she spoke to Nix on the morning of the election and he commended her hard work and niceness.

A number of people at the polls, she said, commented on how “nice” she was.

“I’m a nice person, I’m a hard worker, and I care. But I guess that’s not enough to win elections these days,” Butler said.

Butler expressed worry about Republican leadership going into the future.

“I just hope that we don’t still have to struggle to stop this madness. I’m very scared for this country, and I just hope that these people who win will do the right thing, but I’m not putting much hope in it,” Butler said.

OLIVER OVERCOMES CARTER

Oliver won in her first bid for reelection.

“I’m just really honored, and I just have so much gratitude,” Oliver said after her victory.

“I’m just so thankful to our district and to everybody here who showed up to vote and took the time, especially in DeSoto County where they were experiencing all this flooding,” Oliver said. “The fact that so many folks showed up to vote like that just it’s incredible, and I’m so proud of them, and just so humbled that they picked me.”

Going into the future Oliver plans to continue to “serve my constituents the best of my ability and run good bills that are going to make Florida more affordable and the best state in the entire nation.

“We’re just going to continue that upward trajectory, and so whatever we can do to improve the lives of the people who live here,” Oliver said.

Oliver is also the CEO of Ambitrans Ambulance, a ground-ambulance transportation company. She is also the daughter of Mike Grant, who started the company and who also represented the area in the Legislature.

Her campaign focused on establishing an Insurance Fraud Task Force to root out corruption and lower insurance rates. She also supports border control and deporting illegal aliens, cutting taxes, parental rights and protecting Florida’s agriculture industry

Carter, on the other hand, served in the U.S. Air Force, worked as an Illinois police patrol officer, a movie-theater company district manager, a Lee County substitute teacher, a real estate agent and a construction project manager.

During his campaign, Carter was publicly outspoken against data centers and politicians accepting donations from data center companies. His campaign focused on cost of living, smart growth and public safety.

During their race, Oliver raised over $209,000. Carter raised about $4,450.

Carter, had no Democrat opponent but he fell short to Oliver.

“I congratulate Representative Vanessa Oliver on her victory and wish her well. My philosophy has always been guided by the words — ‘to protect and to serve’ — and I hope she’ll reach across the aisle to build a unified front in Tallahassee that truly protects and serves the people of DeSoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties and all Floridians,” Carter stated in a text to The Daily Sun.