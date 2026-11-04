CONGRESS: Greg Steube wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 17th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube won reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 17th Congressional District, the Associated Press stated.

Steube has been a congressman for much of Southwest Florida since 2019. Before that, he had served as a state representative and state senator.

While he won handily again, this time over Democrat Matthew Montavon and NPA Michael Quirk, it wasn’t by as large a margin as he had in the past.

In Sarasota and Lee counties, he pulled about 55% of the vote; Charlotte County, 65%.

Steube wasn’t available for immediate comment.

“I feel good that I made a dent and made some changes,” Montavon said. “I worked as hard as I could — and it didn’t sell. But that’s the way it goes.”

He said he met a lot of people who weren’t satisfied with Steube, saying people don’t see him in the community, don’t like the decisions he’s made by following President Donald Trump into wars and tariffs, he said.

“I did what I could. I’m proud of the work that I did. Hopefully, the next time around, someone will pick up the mantle make a run at him — and make a change in the district,” he said.