ENGLEWOOD — When Erin Phillips overcame losing two cars and her belongings to storm surge from Hurricane Helene, the teacher and mother of two thought she was safe.

But then Milton came.

The Category 3 hurricane brought water up to Phillip’s ceiling this time, leaving nothing left to salvage in her Englewood home.

Phillips said she felt overwhelmed.

That is, until her Venice Elementary family and friends stepped up to help.

Kaitlin Randlett, Venice Elementary assistant principal, acted quickly by spreading the word about community donations after hearing of Phillip’s experience with the storms.

Though Phillips is not a person to ask for help often, Randlett said, the second-grade teacher is just one of those people you can’t help but love.

“She’s a ray of just complete sunshine,” Randlett said. “So, to see her so distraught and kind of overwhelmed was hard.”

With Phillips being a fan favorite among staff and school families, Randlett said gathering help for her family took no arm twisting.

Within a few hours, Randlett said, Venice Elementary staff — from teachers to janitorial staff — had donated a combined $2,000 to help Phillips get back on her feet.

When Phillips received the donation via Venmo, the teacher said she became overwhelmed once again, only this time with gratitude.

“For a minute, it was a huge breath of air,” Phillips said.

The outpouring of support from the local elementary school is not without its irony, Phillips said, as this year’s school theme complimented their efforts.

“Our theme this year is ‘All In,’” Phillips said. “And that’s exactly what Venice Elementary did for my family. They all went all in, in every possible way they could for us.”

Hurricane recovery consisted of not just monetary aid, but acts of service as well.

While Phillips, her two elementary-aged children and her husband tried to pick up the pieces of their lives after Hurricane Milton, her second grade team helped hold down the fort in her classroom.

“They covered my classroom for me and they made the lesson plans for me, so all I could have to focus on were my kids and my family,” Phillips said.

Venice Elementary families — some Phillips said she didn’t even know personally — brought people to help with cleanup, supplies and meals for her family.

“It was anything and everything we needed,” Phillips said. “It was just overwhelming, what the school has done.”

Among the other groups to come to the Phillips’ aid were Venice Little League Baseball, Best Electric-Venice and Lisa and Dr. Greg Hassler, all who came to the Phillips’ house to help clean up.

Lisa Hassler, who met Phillips while teaching at Epiphany Cathedral School, helped Phillips through both hurricanes by creating a crew to help with cleanup.

After Helene, Hassler, her daughter, her husband and other teacher friend helped Phillips make tough calls on salvaging what was left after the shock of storm surge damaged her home.

“It means so much when you’re in a fog, and we knew she was (when she was) looking around, like in shock,” Hassler said. “It’s like, where do you begin?”

When Helene hit, Hassler came to Phillip’s aid again, this time helping her through even more devastation.

“Having someone say, ‘You have to just make this one decision right now, and then we’ll do it,’ and then having more hands helps,” Hassler said.

After moving out wet, destroyed carpet and furniture for a few days, the Hasslers found a house near Venice whose landlord offered rent-free for the family.

After a week of cleaning up what was left of her home and finding refuge at her parents’ house, Phillips was able to return to the classroom last Monday.

The second-grade teacher said her return has been met with nothing but care.

“My students have really kind of been a great outlet for me, so that when I’m back here, I’m able to just solely focus on them and not have to think about all the destruction and everything back at home,” Phillips said.

As for the community’s continued support, Phillips said she will be forever grateful.

“Thank you just doesn’t even seem like enough for what they’ve done for us,” Phillips said. “We’re just so incredibly blessed to be part of such a truly supportive and loving community that goes all in for its people.”