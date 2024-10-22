Open in App
    • Venice Gondolier

    Venice Council OK's moving forward on PUD amendment process

    By Bob Mudge,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCPzu_0wHiKcPM00

    VENICE — After a presentation by special counsel Alison Yurko and Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark, the City Council approved moving forward to put a planned-unit development amendment process in the city code.

    Yurko was hired to suggest options for a PUD amendment process because the land-use regulations the city adopted two years ago didn’t have one.

    She worked with staff to come up with the process, which classifies proposed amendments as either major or minor, and bases the amount of consent needed from other property owners on the stage of development of the PUD.

    In general, the initial application for a PUD would require unified ownership or control of the entire area, while a major amendment before more than 50% of the net developable land area in the PUD has been developed would require unified ownership or control of more than 50% of the net developable acreage of the entire area.

    The requirements would tighten after more than 50% development.

    An owner could apply for an amendment as to a specific lot and only if the land was originally designated as developable.

    An owner seeking a broader change would need to show consent from the owners of more than 50% of the net developable land area within the entire PUD, Yurko recommended.

    Examples she offered of minor amendments that wouldn’t need to go through the process were changes to signs, utilities and drainage; a decrease in dwelling units if less than the greater of 10% or 25 units; and the addition of residential development as a permitted use.

    Major amendments would include adding nonresidential uses; adding or removing property; and reducing open space.

    After 50% development, “you need the ability to say no,” Yurko said, so she proposed “guardrails” the Council could use to defend a rejection, including consistency with the expectations of neighboring property owners, deviation from the approved binding master plan and compatibility with a common scheme.

    Those standards give the Council some flexibility that’s defensible, she said.

    But Council members wanted one more.

    Mayor Nick Pachota said he was torn between 50% and 60% consent, and Council Member Rachel Frank said she liked 60%, in part because it’s the state’s standard for approval of constitutional amendments.

    A motion to have staff start the process of drafting the necessary code amendment passed 6-1, with Council Member Ron Smith voting against it.

    He said he preferred that the draft come back to the Council before being reviewed for a recommendation by the Planning Commission.

    Other businessAlso on Tuesday the Council:

    Approved a height exception for the training tower for new Fire Station No. 2, at 1545 E. Venice Ave. The tower can be built up to 56.99 feet.Approved a $90 million bond issue on behalf of Village On The Isle. The city assumes no financial obligation under the terms of the deal.Approved the write-off of $454,164 in uncollectible bad debt. The vast majority of the amount — $419,189 — is for unpaid EMS fees. The city has a collection rate of about 80%, according to a

    memo

    by Finance Director Linda Senne.Adopted an amended cybersecurity policy.Heard first reading of an ordinance amending code provisions regarding naming or renaming a city-owned facility or park.Heard a presentation on the Gulf View Historic Structures Report.Approved the addition of $3.6 million in park impact fees to the Northeast Venice Park budget to cover the now $6.35 million construction cost.Proclaimed October 2024 “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”Proclaimed Oct. 6-12, 2024, “Fire Prevention Week.”Proclaimed October 2024 “Florida Native Plant Month.”Proclaimed October 2024 “Head Start Awareness Month.”Proclaimed Nov. 20, 2024, as “GIS Day” and Nov. 11-15, 2024, as “Geography Awareness Week.”Proclaimed Oct. 25-Nov. 2, 2024, as “Mobility Week.”Proclaimed Oct. 21-27, 2024, as “City Government Week.”Recognized the retirement of Bob Moroni, Solid Waste and Recycling superintendent.

    The video and audio recordings of the meeting are at VeniceGov.com at the “Meetings” button.

