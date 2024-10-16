Open in App
    Hurricane Milton shortens Thanksgiving break for Charlotte County students

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2myp0R_0w969YSo00

    PORT CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene broke fall break for Charlotte County Public Schools.

    The district announced Tuesday morning that it will using “three School Board approved Hurricane Make-up Days” between Nov. 25-27.

    That Monday-Wednesday timeframe was originally part of the Thanksgiving week holiday for students and teachers.

    The Charlotte County School Board approved the concept of the make-up days, in case of hurricanes or other situations, in December 2023.

    “While we understand that these days may impact family plans, we believe it’s essential to prioritize student learning after missing seven instructional days,” the district stated in a news release.

    It noted that the district has lost seven days, but has “chosen to waive” four make-up days after careful consideration.

    “We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work together to support our students’ academic success,” it stated.

    Charlotte County students returned after more than a week off on Tuesday.

    Sarasota County Schools is looking at its situation as well.

    The district had its students return Wednesday.

    The districts schools hosted about 10,000 residents along with their pets and emergency responders as a shelter during Hurricane Milton. That takes time to set up and break down.

    It was originally going to use Friday Oct. 18 as a make-up day from Hurricane Helene time-off, but Hurricane Milton nixed that, Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Conner stated Tuesday.

    Connor said officials will have to reconsider another plan to make up for missed instructional time.

    “I think our teachers still need some time to to breathe a little bit and get things recalibrated,” Connor said.

    Connor said he has a recommendation he will present to the calendar committee, which meets Thursday.

    Official decisions for hurricane makeup days will be announced either this week or next, Connor said.

