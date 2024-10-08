MILTON: Latest updates: Shelters opened, more evacuations urged

THE LATEST

After dipping in intensity early Tuesday, Hurricane Milton has rebounded and is still on its projected path to strike the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday.

"Today is the last full day for Florida residents to get their families and homes ready and evacuate if told to do so," the National Hurricane Center reported in its 2 p.m. update.

Millions of residents along Florida's west coast have been told to seek shelter. Sarasota County ordered the evacuations of Zones A, B and C.

Meanwhile Charlotte and DeSoto counties have ordered people in Zones A and B to evacuate.

Shelters have opened in all three counties in anticipation of the storm, and people began arriving today.

The storm has begun to move away from the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico on track toward Florida. At 2 p.m. it was 520 miles southwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. It was moving east-northeast at 8 miles per hour.

"Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida," the National Hurricane Center stated in an earlier release.

No more sand bags in North Port

Sandbag operations at the Mullen Center are now closed. Call Center available at 941-429-7000 until 10 p.m. Evacuation Centers are open.

Charlotte County Transit has rides to shelters

Charlotte County Transit provides free rides to the two shelters now open. To get a ride, call 941-833-4000 24 hours a day until the storm arrives.

Tom Adams closed to boat traffic

The Tom Adams Bridge is closed to marine traffic as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SARASOTA COUNTY TO CLOSE BARRIER ISLANDS

Sarasota County will close access to the barrier islands — including Manasota Key and Casey Key, Siesta Key and Longboat Key — at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents of the barrier islands will continue to be able to get off the barrier islands, but no entry will be allowed back on until after the post-storm search and rescue mission is completed, officials said.

"When you leave the barrier islands, take enough supplies to last you and your family several days," Communications Director Sara Nealeigh said.

Uniformed personnel will be posted at the following intersections:

• Manasota Beach Road Bridge, 2055 Manasota Beach Road, Englewood

• Albee Road Bridge, 913 Albee Road, Nokomis

• Blackburn Point Swing Bridge, 733 Blackburn Point Road in Osprey

And at Blackburn Point Swing Bridge, John Ringling Causeway, Siesta Drive Bridge and Stickney Point Road Bridge.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED FRIDAY

Charlotte County Public Schools announced all public schools will remain closed Friday, Oct. 11.

"Once the storm has passed, our dedicated teams will be working diligently to check every school to ensure it is safe for your children and our staff to return. We promise to keep you informed every step of the way and will update you with a return date as soon as it’s safe to do so," Superintendent Mark Vianello stated in a public announcement at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

DeSOTO COUNTY ORDERS EVACUATIONS

Like other areas, DeSoto County is ordering evacuations of its Zones A (Red) and B (Orange).

That includes people living in "mobile and manufactured homes, and those living in low-lying or flood prone areas," it stated.

"These areas are at risk of flooding from nearby rivers and creeks. You should relocate to the home of a friend or family member that can provide adequate security during a storm event," it stated. "Before you leave your residence, please secure your home and take essential items for all family members and pets. These items may include, but are not limited to:

• Identification

• Medicine

• Important Papers

• Personal Items

• Clothing

• Baby Supplies

• Pet Supplies

• Cash

Charlotte County offices to remain closed

Charlotte County offices and facilities will remain closed Tuesday through Thursday Friday in response to Hurricane Milton. Community Services Department offices, libraries, parks, recreation centers and pools will be closed through Friday.

County transit suspended

Charlotte County Transit service will be suspended through Friday. Customers with current reservations will be notified of the cancellations by phone. The reservation phone number, 941-575-4000, is closed until further notice.

In Sarasota County, all Breeze Transit services including fixed route and OnDemand will be suspended through Wednesday. Breeze Plus will honor only medically-necessary trips and use all available resources to evacuate people.

DESOTO SHELTER MOVES

The shelter for DeSoto County has moved to the DeSoto Middle School, 420 E Gibson St. It will open at noon Tuesday.

The Turner Center will not be a shelter, DeSoto County officials say.

9:26 a.m.

Sarasota County has extended its evacuation order to Level C.

Anyone in Levels A, B, C, plus manufactured communities or a mobile or boat home in any level.

If you're unsure of your evacuation level, visit the Know Your Evacuation Level website now: scgov.net/beprepared

Evacuation centers will open Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Riverview High School is no longer an evacuation center.

"Sarasota County is aware that several evacuation centers are located within Level C. After a close evaluation and based on current projected weather conditions, officials have determined that centers in this level are safe and viable options," officials stated in an alert.

"Remember that evacuation centers should be your last resort. If you are in an evacuation level, get out of the area. If possible, stay with friends or family somewhere else."

When heading to an evacuation center, prepare your checklist of items. All evacuation centers are pet-friendly, but you must bring all supplies including a crate. Evacuation centers cannot provide chairs, bedding, cots, blankets or pet supplies.

View more information and the checklist at scgov.net/storm.

SARASOTA CO. SCHOOLS TO STAY CLOSED

The Sarasota County School District announced that all traditional public schools in the district will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

"We will let you know – as soon as possible – about school reopening after Hurricane Milton has passed," district officials wrote in their announcement. "Our facilities team will need time to safely conduct assessments, countywide, on all of our sites to ensure our traditional public schools and offices are safe to welcome back students, teachers, and staff members."

UTILITIES UPDATE

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sarasota County Public Utilities will begin shutting off potable water services and lift stations for wastewater services to our customers Casey Key and Siesta Key. This precautionary measure protects the community’s infrastructure, which may be inundated by storm surge and high winds.

9 a.m.

Charlotte County has opened two general population shelters on Tuesday.

The open shelters are:

• Kingsway Elementary School, 23300 Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte

• Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte

Anyone who goes to a shelter needs to bring supplies for each family member and pets. All Charlotte County shelters are pet friendly.

— Sleeping bag, sleeping pad and/or blankets and pillow

— Personal flashlight & headlamps

— Disinfectant supplies, hand sanitizer, soap, cloth face coverings

— Toothbrush/toothpaste

— Soap – you may choose to purchase body wipes for quick wipe downs instead of soap

— Feminine hygiene products

— Cellphones chargers/backup battery

— Extra sets of clothes suitable for the season

— Extra socks and sturdy shoes

— Food or snacks (72+ hours worth)

— Books or magazine

— Prescription medications, eyeglasses

— Important documents

If you will have pets, be sure to bring:

— Pet care items

— Pet food and water

— Proper identification

— Medical records/microchip info/vaccination papers

— A carrier or cage

— Muzzle and leash

— Water and food bowls

— Medications

For more information, view the county’s disaster guide at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/disasterguide.

Sarasota County shelters

Sarasota County Evacuation Centers open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, official say.

All are general population evacuation centers and all are pet-friendly.

The shelters include:

• Atwater Elementary School, 4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port.

• Booker High School, 3201 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota

• Brookside Middle School, 3636 South Shade Ave., Sarasota.

• Fruitville Elementary School, 601 Honore Ave., Sarasota.

• Gulf Gate Elementary School, 6500 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota.

• Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port.

• North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd North Port.

• Phillippi Shores Elementary, 4747 S. Tamiami Trail Sarasota.

• Southside Elementary School, 1901 Webber St., Sarasota

• Taylor Ranch Elementary, 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice.

Colonial Oaks Park is also a shelter, but it has been housing people displaced by Hurricane Helene.

For any questions, call 311 or 941-861-5000.

Sarasota County closes school for Thursday, Friday

Sarasota County Schools has canceled classes for Thursday and Friday, it announced.

"We will let you know – as soon as possible – about school reopening after Hurricane Milton has passed," it stated. "Our facilities team will need time to safely conduct assessments, countywide, on all of our sites to ensure our traditional public schools and offices are safe to welcome back students, teachers, and staff members."

8:22 a.m.

Hurricane Milton is continuing on its forecast track toward Florida, a major storm headed to an already battered region.

Milton battered Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula with top sustained 145-mile-per-hour winds Tuesday morning. It's a decrease from the 5 a.m. readings of 155 mph, and Monday's recorded 175 mph, but it is expected to gain strength again.

"The structure of Milton has changed significantly overnight," the NHC stated in its 8 a.m. report. "The pinhole eye seen yesterday has filled and earlier aircraft data showed a double eyewall structure.

More recent microwave images show only one larger eyewall, and it is clear that Milton is completing an eyewall replacement cycle. These eyewall replacement cycles are common in strong hurricanes and often cause the peak winds to fluctuate, while the wind field generally expands.

The storm is making a slight northern turn to east-northeast toward Florida's west coast.

Is is forecast to make landfall somewhere on Florida's west coast sometime Wednesday night.

NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate Milton again later this morning.

The forecast track shows it sliding between "a trough digging into the Gulf of Mexico and a ridge near the Greater Antilles. This motion should take the core of Milton to west-central Florida Wednesday night.

5:12 a.m.

Hurricane Milton was slightly downgraded in terms of strength overnight, but still remains a very powerful Category 4 storm.

And its newest track has Milton trending slightly south of Tampa Bay and more toward Manatee or Sarasota County.

With an expected arrival of tropical storm winds sometime during the day Wednesday, officials are urging people to make their final preparations now for whatever their plan is.

As of 3 a.m. Tuesday — with its next update at 7 a.m. Tuesday — Milton is 560 miles southwest of Tampa with top sustained winds of 155 mph and moving at 12 mph.

The latest forecast upped the rainfall forecast. On Sunday, it stated localized flooding of a foot was possible in Florida over the next several days. On Monday night, it suggested 15 inches is possible.

But on Tuesday morning at 4 a.m., the forecast upped that to 18 inches in localized areas and at least 5-12 inches across central and northern Florida.

EARLIER:

The time and place is to be determined, but the reality remains.

Hurricane Milton, a powerful Category 5 storm in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico, and geared up to head toward the region.

On Monday, evacuations were ordered for people living in Zones A and B in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties. These areas are, generally, near water. A life-threatening storm surge of 10-15 feet is predicted in some areas.

Milton’s ultimate destination isn’t known — and predictions have it making landfall sometime Wednesday evening to early Thursday morning. Forecasters say it will lose some strength but likely hit Florida in the Tampa Bay region as a Category 3.

Unlike Hurricane Ian, which damaged the region mainly with hours of relentless wind, Milton is likely going to inundate the region with more and more water.

‘WORST-CASE SCENARIO’

“AccuWeather hurricane experts are increasingly concerned that Milton can become a ‘worst-case’ hurricane impact for the Tampa Bay area,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter stated in a news release. “You do not want to wait for storm surge to start occurring before you take action. We have seen so many preventable tragedies during Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Ian.”

Porter urged people to get out of the way of the storm surge while they have a chance.

“Please get out of areas at risk of this devastating storm surge while you still can,” he stated. “Hurricane Milton could push up to 23 feet of storm surge into the hardest hit areas. We are very concerned that Hurricane Milton could become one of the most damaging and costliest storms that Florida has ever seen.”

During Helene less than two weeks ago, Englewood, Charlotte Harbor and Venice received between 5-8 feet of storm surge that damaged many coastal homes and businesses.

Milton may do that again — with a potential for being higher, the National Weather Service states.

An earlier forecast suggested from the Anclote River north of Tampa Bay to Englewood, there might be a 8-12 feet storm surge — but Monday afternoon, that increased to a storm surge of 10-15 feet. That would include the cities of Venice and Sarasota.

For the Englewood area and Charlotte Harbor, it is predicting a 6-10 foot storm surge.

“The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the south of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves,” the National Weather Service stated. “Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances.”

CONSIDER SHELTERSRegion officials are opening up shelters.

In Charlotte County, the newest shelter, the Babcock Ranch School Field House at 43281 Cypress Parkway opened Monday.

In Sarasota County, its shelters are all pet friendly and set to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The shelters include:

Atwater Elementary School, 4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port.Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port.North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd North Port.Taylor Ranch Elementary, 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice.Booker High School, 3201 N. Orange Ave., SarasotaBrookside Middle School, 3636 South Shade Ave., Sarasota.Fruitville Elementary School, 601 Honore Ave., Sarasota.Gulf Gate Elementary School, 6500 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota.Phillippi Shores Elementary, 4747 S. Tamiami Trail Sarasota.Riverview High School, 1 Ram Way SarasotaSouthside Elementary School, 1901 Webber St., Sarasota

Charlotte County may open more shelters on Tuesday, but it depends on the threat level in terms of flood zones for its facilities.

For Sarasota County, the evacuations are for Zones A and B:

“An evacuation order is in place for Levels A and B, manufactured communities or a mobile or boat home,” it stated. “Those living in level C should be prepared to evacuate if the storm intensifies. If you’re unsure of your evacuation level, visit the Know Your Evacuation Level website now: www.scgov.net/beprepared.”

It stated that evacuation centers open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

“When heading to an evacuation center, prepare your checklist of items. All evacuation centers are pet-friendly, but you must bring all supplies including a crate,” it stated. “Evacuation centers cannot provide chairs, bedding, cots, blankets or pet supplies.”

Charlotte County ordered evacuation for residents in Zones A and B.

“Your area is at risk from storm surge due to Hurricane Milton,” the county stated. “Evacuations have been ordered for the Red and Orange Zones, also known as Zones A and B. This includes residents in ANY zone who are living in mobile and manufactured homes.”

It said people need to secure their homes before leaving and take “essential items” for all the family members, including medicine, important documents, personal items, clothing, supplies for babies and pets and some money.

“The barrier islands are included in Red Zone-A evacuations,” it stated. “When islands are evacuated, Charlotte County Fire and EMS Station 10 staff are required to evacuate as well.”

It noted helicopters are not available during Hurricane Milton when it nears the area.

HURRICANE WARNINGOn Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service announced Southwest Florida is officially under a hurricane and storm surge warning.

“A hurricane warning is in effect for this area for dangerous and damaging winds,” it stated.

The warning is issued about 36 hours before hazardous conditions begin, it stated in an alert.

“Urgently complete efforts to protect life and property. Have food, water, cash, fuel and medications for three-plus days,” it stated.

Hurricane Milton’s sustained winds rose to 180 miles per hour Monday afternoon, just hours after the storm was upgraded to a category 5 hurricane with 160 mph winds.

“Milton explosively intensifies with 175-mph winds,” the National Hurricane Center in Miami stated in its 2 p.m. update. “Residents in Florida are urged to follow the advice of local officials.”

And storm surge could become a considerable threat with Milton.

Rainfall predictions also increased. Earlier suggestions of up to a foot have been recalculated upward to 15 inches in some localized areas, with much of the area seeing 5-10 inches on saturated lands with strong potential for flash flooding.

“Heavy rainfall is forecast this week as deep moisture streams across the area,” it stated.

States of EmergencyRegion officials have declared states of emergency as they prepare for the storm.

For Sarasota County, operations will be at offered from 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday at:

Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., SarasotaTwin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, SarasotaSouth County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road, Venice

The county noted residents are limited to 10 bags per vehicle.