    Fatal crash closes portion of interstate

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago

    NORTH PORT — Investigators are on the scene of a fatal crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 75 near River Road in Sarasota County.

    Several lanes of southbound I-75 between Jacaranda Boulevard and River Road are closed.

    Little information was initially released.

    Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene.

    This story will be updated.

    Comments / 1
    Kathleen Gooch
    2d ago
    😔🙏
