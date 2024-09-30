COLUMN: Doesn't everyone have a bucket list?

I never had a bucket list until I saw that Jack Nicholson/Morgan Freeman movie of the same name.

It got me to thinking. Many of us believe our greatest experiences/rewards will come after death.

But I don’t see anything wrong with trying to experience some fun things here on Earth. What’s wrong with some great memories (as long as they are legal and not sinful).

If I am in the unfortunate situation where I am in bed for weeks or months at the end of my life, I want my friends and family to come by or call so we can say: “Remember when...”

A new study by Choice Mutual finds 60% of Americans don’t think they’ll check everything off their bucket list.

Choice Mutual surveyed about 2,000 Americans on their bucket list aspirations. According to a news release they sent us, here is what they found would be on most bucket lists of Florida residents:

61% want to learn a new language (That would take too long for me).51% want to become a millionaire (Maybe, but money is not the most important thing. If I can pay my bills, I’m fine).44% want to buy a vacation home.34% want to go sky diving (I think about that a lot, but I can’t help think “what if the chute doesn’t open?”30% want to get a tattoo (No way!)24% want to go to the Super Bowl (Not me. It’s too crowded)

The survey also found, on average, Florida residents report having already checked off 15% of their bucket list items. And, 42% of Florida residents are confident they will complete their bucket list.

The average length of bucket lists in Florida is 22 items.

I don’t think my bucket list would be that long. And I certainly am not confident I will have the years left or the money to complete any bucket list I may make.

Just for fun, I will list 10 things I still would like to do/accomplish before my exit from this life.

Horseback ride Monument Valley. I’ve done the Little Big Horn, and that was great.Go to Hawaii. I’m sure this would have been a much better trip 30 years ago, but I still believe I would like to see it.Take all my grandkids, when they’re old enough, on a horseback ride out west (or maybe in West Virginia).Have someone say I made a positive difference in their life.Win a shag dance contest — like in the movie “Shag: The Movie.”See Marshall win a national football championship (fat chance with NIL money out there).Eat a doughnut in every state (I would be willing to skip Alaska since I hate the cold).Lease a ‘65 Mustang or ‘57 Chevy for a month and drive around the country — maybe do Route 66.Go to Crow Days at the tribe’s reservation in Montana and visit my friend Curtis.And, finally, have my wife tell people when I die that she was glad she married me.