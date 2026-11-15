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🍽️ Venice, FL Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings
Venice’s restaurant scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are building steady teams, not just hiring for season. Here are a few solid front- and back-of-house roles hiring now.
Bakery Manager
Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market / Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation
Location: Venice, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run the whole bakery department in a busy natural grocery store—baking, displays, ordering, scheduling, and leading the team. Comes with competitive pay, benefits, 401(k) with match, store discount, DailyPay access, and room to grow with a fast-expanding company.
Host/Food Runner
Employer: Ozy’s Tavern
Location: Venice, FL 34293
Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)
Pay: From $13/hr + 3% tip-out
Great fit if you like staying busy and talking with guests. You’ll greet and seat, run food, help keep the dining room spotless, and support the team on busy nights.
Dishwasher/Food Prep
Employer: Ozy’s Tavern
Location: Venice, FL 34293
Type: Full-time (35–39 hrs/week)
Pay: From $16/hr
Back-of-house role for someone who likes fast-paced work and takes pride in a clean kitchen. You’ll handle dishes, deep cleaning, trash, and some basic food prep, with 50% off meals while working and chances to learn more kitchen skills.
General Manager
Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
Location: Venice, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a busy fast-casual restaurant—hiring, training, scheduling, and running the business day to day. Role includes bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, PTO, tuition assistance, and clear paths to grow your career.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good spots in Venice tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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