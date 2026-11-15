Venice’s restaurant scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are building steady teams, not just hiring for season. Here are a few solid front- and back-of-house roles hiring now.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market / Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation

Location: Venice, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole bakery department in a busy natural grocery store—baking, displays, ordering, scheduling, and leading the team. Comes with competitive pay, benefits, 401(k) with match, store discount, DailyPay access, and room to grow with a fast-expanding company.

Employer: Ozy’s Tavern

Location: Venice, FL 34293

Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: From $13/hr + 3% tip-out

Great fit if you like staying busy and talking with guests. You’ll greet and seat, run food, help keep the dining room spotless, and support the team on busy nights.

Employer: Ozy’s Tavern

Location: Venice, FL 34293

Type: Full-time (35–39 hrs/week)

Pay: From $16/hr

Back-of-house role for someone who likes fast-paced work and takes pride in a clean kitchen. You’ll handle dishes, deep cleaning, trash, and some basic food prep, with 50% off meals while working and chances to learn more kitchen skills.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Venice, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy fast-casual restaurant—hiring, training, scheduling, and running the business day to day. Role includes bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, PTO, tuition assistance, and clear paths to grow your career.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good spots in Venice tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.