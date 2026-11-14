Venice is busy with commercial projects right now, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind some travel or heights, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Climate Pros, LLC

Climate Pros, LLC Location: Venice, FL (with statewide travel ~4 days/week )

(with ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role installs and finishes commercial refrigeration cases and fixtures for grocery and other commercial builds. Good fit if you have experience with commercial cases/fixtures, can read blueprints, and want steady work with a company planning major Florida growth in 2027.

Employer: Control Systems, Inc (CSI)

Control Systems, Inc (CSI) Location: Venice, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00 – $35.00/hour

Work on installing, programming, and troubleshooting fire alarm and low-voltage systems in medium and large commercial buildings. Journeyman-level experience, NFPA knowledge, and comfort on ladders/lifts up to 60 feet are key; in return you get weekly pay, 401(k) with match, PTO, and a solid benefits package.

Employer: ConServ Building Services, LLC

Location: Venice, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install and inspect all styles of duct (spiral, galvanized, rectangular, double-wall, etc.) on commercial jobs. Comes with weekly direct deposit, paid holidays, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, bonuses, uniforms, tool account, and clear paths to lead tech, supervisor, or management.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has room to grow into other roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.