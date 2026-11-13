Venice neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week. If you’re setting up a home or just love a good free deal, these are worth a look.

Item: Glass coffee table with decorative metal frame

Condition: Elegant piece with curved legs; size about 4’ x 2’4”

Location: Palm Villas, Venice, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This glass coffee table has a stylish metal frame and curved legs, nice for a living room or sitting area. The clear top helps keep small spaces feeling open.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sun Cruz bicycle, red with white seat and black fenders

Condition: Noted as a free bike; no extra details given

Location: Grand Palm, Venice, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A classic cruiser-style bicycle that’s great for rides around the neighborhood or to the beach. Red frame with a white seat and black fenders gives it a fun look.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Napoleon Rogue stainless steel gas grill

Condition: Working grill with visible wear and dirt; needs cleaning and a little work. Has six control knobs, side shelves, and cabinet. Broken door and wheel noted.

Location: Northwest South Venice, Venice, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

If you don’t mind a project, this gas grill could be a great find. It’s a full-size unit with multiple burners and storage, but you’ll need to clean it and fix the broken door and wheel.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black leather reclining sofa with cup holders and storage

Condition: Comfortable; some wear visible

Location: Venice Isle, Venice, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This reclining sofa offers built-in cup holders and storage, making it handy for movie nights or a den. There is some visible wear, but it could still be very useful in a casual living space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Venice tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.