🎁 Free Furniture Finds on Venice Island — Sofas, Dressers & More

Venice neighbors are sharing some great free furniture on Venice Island right now. If you’re setting up a place or just need a refresh, these free items could help.

Item: Brown sofa with cushions

Description: Comfortable brown sofa, good for living room seating or sleeping. Comes with regular seat/back cushions (no decorative pillows). A solid option if you need extra seating or a guest sleep spot.

Location: Venice Island, Venice, FL

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden dresser with five drawers

Description: Sturdy wooden dresser with five spacious drawers and decorative handles. Great for bedroom or hallway storage if you need more space for clothes or linens.

Location: Venice Island, Venice, FL

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Vintage industrial style cabinet

Description: Unique cabinet with a mixed metal and wood design, featuring various textured drawers. Could work as an accent piece in a living room, office, or entryway if you like an industrial look.

Location: Venice Island, Venice, FL

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free deals like these in Venice tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.