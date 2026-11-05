🏥 Venice FL Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Vet & Extern Roles

Venice is hot right now for animal lovers in healthcare—great mix of beach life, modern clinics, and pet‑focused clients. If you’re in vet medicine or training to be, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: West Villages Animal Clinic

West Villages Animal Clinic Location: Venice, FL (Wellen Park / West Villages area)

(Wellen Park / West Villages area) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Salary or Pro-Sal (commission) option; signing & relocation bonuses listed

Privately owned, no weekends, no on-call, and a 4-day work week for FT. Modern clinic (digital rads, ultrasound, dental rads, full in-house lab) with a stable, experienced tech team and clients who approve diagnostics. Strong benefits: fully paid health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE and membership allowances.

Employer: West Villages Animal Clinic

West Villages Animal Clinic Location: Venice, FL (about 15 minutes from Gulf beaches)

(about 15 minutes from Gulf beaches) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour

Hands-on tech role where you can use your full skill set: assisting in exams and surgery, lab work, client education, and equipment troubleshooting. Very flexible scheduling (1–5 days/week, based on your needs) plus strong benefits: 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, CE credits, license reimbursement, PTO, uniforms, and more.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Venice, FL

Type: Externship / Internship with potential full-time role

Pay: $1,000 per week stipend

Designed for current DVM students (Class of 2027) who want real-world experience and a possible first job. You’ll get supervised clinical time, exposure to medicine and surgery, diagnostics, and client communication, with focused mentorship. This externship is directly tied to an open new-grad doctor position, so it can be your on-ramp to a full-time role if it’s a good fit.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or reach out while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.