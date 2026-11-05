🛒 Venice, FL Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Venice retail is busy right now—great time to land a steady job with growth potential. Here are several front-line roles where people skills really matter.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 1254 Jacaranda, Venice, FL 34292

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for quarterly bonus based on performance)

Lead a busy discount store while you learn the ropes as a Store Manager in Training. You’ll hire and coach staff, run daily operations, keep the store looking sharp, and help drive profit, with solid benefits like medical, retirement with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Goodwill Manasota

Location: Venice, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help open and close the store, support the team, and keep shoppers and donors happy while backing Goodwill’s mission. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, PTO, 25% store discount, wellness perks, and more).

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Venice, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love hair and makeup and enjoy helping people find the right products. You’ll give beauty advice, handle sales, keep displays looking great, and get a generous product discount plus access to benefits depending on hours worked.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good customer-facing roles in Venice tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.