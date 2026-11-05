Art crime talk with FBI expert at Venice Library

Robert K. Wittman, FBI art crime expert and bestselling author, will give a free talk, “Art Crime: Frauds, Forgeries and Fakes,” on Friday, November 6, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Venice Library Community Room, 300 Nokomis Ave. S. He will share stories from his work on the FBI’s National Art Crime Team, including cases involving a fake Saudi sheikh, a fake Rembrandt, and a major fraud tied to Antiques Roadshow. No registration is needed; seating is first come, first served, and The Island Bookshop will sell books on-site with a signing to follow.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of the Venice Public Library, Inc.