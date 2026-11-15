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Doug McDermott Retires From NBA After 12 Seasons

Doug McDermott has officially ended his NBA career. The forward has retired from the NBA. His agency, Priority Sports, announced the decision on Nov. 13.

McDermott spent 12 seasons in the league. He played for the Bulls, Thunder, Knicks, Mavericks, Pacers, Spurs and the Kings.

McDermott played in a total of 726 regular-season games, starting in 97. He averaged 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. McDermott shot 46.8 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc. He also averaged 19.3 minutes per contest.

McDermott spent his final two seasons in the NBA (2024-25 and 2025-26) with the Sacramento Kings. He played in 42 games with three starts in 2024-25 and 29 games in 2025-26.

In his final 29 games, he averaged 5.7 points on 38.8 percent shooting from the field and 39% shooting from deep.

The Denver Nuggets drafted McDermott with the 11th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The Nuggets traded McDermott to the Chicago Bulls on draft night. The forward spent two full seasons (2014-15 and 2015-16) in Chicago. He played for Chicago and Oklahoma City in the 2016-17 season.

McDermott spent the 2017-18 season with the Knicks and Mavericks. He joined the Pacers for the 2018-19 season and remained with Indiana through 2020-21. McDermott then played for San Antonio until rejoining the Pacers for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

He then spent his final two seasons with the Kings.

McDermott played college for Creighton, earning multiple accolades during his collegiate career. McDermott ranks seventh in total points.

He played in 145 games for the Bluejays, starting in each. He averaged 21.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game on 55% shooting from the field and 45.8% shooting from deep.

In his final collegiate season, he averaged a career-high 26.7 points.

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The post Doug McDermott Retires From NBA After 12 Seasons appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.