(Picture courtesy of Gemini)

When Will Jaylen Brown Get Over Being Traded?

It feels like we are starting to get more of the backstory on the exit of Jaylen Brown from the Celtics. According to reports from Kris Rhim, Brown got the information about his activity on the trade market while he was on an overseas vacation.

Brown learned that the Celtics tried trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When that trade fell through, Brown felt like offering to stay in Boston, sort of trying to have a say in the trade. The Celtics were seemingly set on trading him regardless of the destination at that point.

Then his other requests to have a say in his destination and get a notice of the deal before it happened didn’t matter much to the Celtics.

Now, Brown is the one salty and holding a grudge over the lack of respect. If I am being honest, it’s hard to take his attitude toward the situation seriously most of the time.

Brad Stevens Made The Right Move:

We don’t have to pretend like the franchise was in debt to Brown in making sure they sent him where he wanted to go and informed him of when it would be happening. Brown got a $300 million contractand won a championship in Boston. To expect the franchise to cater to what he wanted was unrealistic.

If Brown wanted to dictate where he wanted to play, he should have negotiated a no-trade clause in his contract.

You can also see from the subtle shots Brown has taken on social media toward Jayson Tatum and the Celtics that there is still some sort of animosity he’s holding onto. I find it ironic how quickly he’s able to accept his secondary role in Philadelphia when he was fighting for the spotlight in Boston for a decade.

Ultimately, Brad Stevens made a tough business decision, but it was inevitable that they weren’t going to be able to keep Brown and Tatum together. It’s time for Brown to stop worrying about a lack of perceived respect from his old employer.

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The post When Will Jaylen Brown Get Over Being Traded? appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.