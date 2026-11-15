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The Suns’ potential Dejounte Murray package is obvious, but does it make sense?

It did not take long for New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray to air frustration. Days after issuing a since-deleted tweet detailing some of his frustration, Murray has requested a trade away from the organization, per ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

Immediately after the report surfaced, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Phoenix Suns — among others — had interest in the disgruntled guard.

The expected package for Dejounte Murray is too obvious:

Throughout the early portion of the season, there has been plenty of discussion regarding the Suns’ lack of a traditional point guard. Personally, it doesn’t make sense to me why they’ve benched easily their best one in Collin Gillespie, who broke out for Phoenix last season.

The player starting ahead of him — Jalen Green — has massively underperformed, and given the money and perceived value of both players, makes the most sense to move in a potential Murray deal.

Both players have one more year left on their contracts beyond the 2026-27 season. Green has a $36 million player option for next year, while Murray has a $30.8 million player option, although he has nearly $3 million in unlikely bonuses that must be factored into the cap.

The Suns are currently above the first apron while there’s a $6.2 million gap until the first for New Orleans.

Does this make sense for either side?:

Even though Green’s value is lower the basement, it’s otherwise quite difficult to find a combination of salaries that fit within the confines financially. Although a mix of Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, Jordan Goodwin and Luke Kennard could make some degree of sense.

However, Green is the most realistic name.

But does that make sense for Phoenix and, most importantly, New Orleans?!

For the Suns, acquiring Murray would make some degree of sense. Murray isn’t a traditional point guard, per se, but he’s a decent playmaker who plays the passing lanes well and provide decent point-of-attack defense. However, Murray’s a catastrophic 3-point shooter who has tunnel vision and a looser handle than he should as a guard who commands a 23-27 percent usage.. He’s also not as quick laterally as he was once was, nor does he lock in as much on-ball defensively.

Murray hasn’t also been the most durable guard, playing just 45 combined games from 2023-25. But he’s a better fit than Green.

As for New Orleans, I can’t see how adding Green helps them in the slightest. The last thing the Pelicans need is another ball-stopping guard; Green, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and Zion Williamson is an absolutely disastrous fit offensively. This roster is already a mess — adding Green, despite his potential, exacerbates the problem.

If anything, the Pelicans lack guard play more than the Suns. They are No. 19 in offense, but they are No. 25 in assist percentage, assist-to-turnover ratio and No. 18 in turnover percentage. Each of those latter three numbers are worse than Phoenix’s.

We’ll see if the two sides agree to a trade over the next several weeks. When there’s smoke, there’s fire. Murray’s value isn’t high so the idea of trading anything of ridiculous value doesn’t make much sense.

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