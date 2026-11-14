The Fantasy Football implications of the Josh Downs trade need to be talked about now that he plays for the Chiefs. (Pic Generated via Gemini)

Alright. Let’s keep this party going. I’m assuming you can read since you’re here. We’re going to chat it up about the fantasy football implications after Josh Downs got traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. I’ve already hit the trade grades, if you want to check that article out. So without further ado, let’s get to the topic at hand here.

Downs, 25, had 33 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown through nine games this season. I’ll take the over on his average performance going up now. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that Patrick Mahomes is an upgrade over Daniel Jones. Andy Reid is an upgrade over Shane Steichen. The vibes in general are way better too.

It sure feels like Downs is going to have a clear role. Xavier Worthy is the deep threat. Travis Kelce is the tight end and we know what he does. Rashee Rice is the possession guy. Here comes Downs in the slot to carve out easy completions on gotta have it situations.

He’s always been a player who is better in PPR. I’m not sure that’s going to be the case with more mouths to feed in KC. The only thing he had going for him is the fact that the Colts don’t really have anybody. He’s got better chances at touchdowns, but probably won’t be some crazy target hog.

Also, this could very easily be a rental. Downs is a free agent after the end of this season, and it’s not like the Chiefs can get in some crazy bidding war, so keep that in mind in terms of dynasty. In redraft, it’s very possible he’s sitting out there in free agency. If you’re looking to buy here, consider Downs as a possible best ball lineup depth. Beyond that, we’re probably not talking about anything insane.

Have anything to add? Make sure to let me know in the comments!

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The post Fantasy Football: Chiefs Add Josh Downs From Colts appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.