Kirk Cousins plays for the Vikings again. Let’s talk about what this new trade means in terms of the fantasy football ripple effect! (Pic generated via Gemini)

Hello! Trey here. I just finished up the trade grades for the Kirk Cousins deal. Now we’re capping things off here with the fantasy football implications. We’ve seen this movie before, so I think we can skip the charades and just get to the topic at hand.

Cousins, 38, is having a pretty damn good season. With the Raiders, he’s got 2,340 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight picks through nine games. The guy is literally a top five quarterback in fantasy right now. He also now goes to a team with much better weapons (minus at tight end because Brock Bowers is a different animal). He’s doing all this with no real receivers with the Raiders. Now he’s got Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Also, it’s not exactly going to take him forever to learn the playbook. Kevin O’Connell was hired by the Vikings in 2022 and knows exactly what Cousins can and can’t do.

If you’re a Cousins owner, my guess is you’re sitting pretty. If you were smart enough to stash Fernando Mendoza, now you have two starters. If you’re on the outside looking in on that stuff, it obviously depends on your rules. The trade deadline has come and gone in most leagues. If you’re in a one QB league, maybe Mendoza is sitting out there to snatch up, but I’ll leave that analysis for the cookie cutter losers.

The part that really needs to talked about is what you need to do if you invested heavy resources into Kyler Murray, and then Carson Wentz to back him up. Maybe you’re lucky enough to have JJ McCarthy before he was traded to the Giants. If that’s you, I can’t say I feel bad for you. If you drafted mental midget Murray, that’s your fault for not reading the Cheese list. I saw this Murray disaster coming from a mile away.

At the end of the day, Cousins is probably a functional QB2. If you can squeeze out more, congratulations. I’m not sure this moves the needle in terms of dynasty. To me, the most interesting part of all of this is getting to see what Mendoza can do in the same environment that Cousins looked more than competent.

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The post Fantasy Football: Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins Back To Vikings appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.