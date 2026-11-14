The Chiefs really needed a receiver, and they got one in the form of Josh Downs. Let’s hand out some trade grades for this deal with the Colts! (Pic Generated via Gemini)

Trade Grades: Chiefs Add Josh Downs From Colts

The Chiefs made a trade during the deadline, bringing in wide receiver Josh Downs. The Colts fire sale continues, but it’s not like they had much of a choice with this one, considering Downs requested a trade and he’s a free agent after the conclusion of this season. With that said, let’s hand out some trade grades for this deal!

Kansas City Chiefs: Grade A

Downs, 25, had 33 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown through nine games this season. He’s spent his entire career with the Colts after being taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s not exactly a Hall of Fame talent, but he’s going to help. Xavier Worthy is dealing with an injury and while Downs doesn’t have that same level of speed, he’s a nice underneath target for the offense.

More than anything, the Colts needed someone who can just be reliable. Rashee is a walking problem. The guy could be done at any time. More so saying he likes to get in trouble and is a bit of an injury risk in his own right. Travis Kelce is no spring chicken. Downs is at least a body that will get them through. Counting on guys like Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen when it counts probably wasn’t an option. For this price tag, it feels like a no brainer and they will get their comp pick back if he walks after the season.

Indianapolis Colts: Grade C-

The Colts did ok. You can tell they took what was available to them. The guy wanted out and they don’t even have a real person in charge. Downs would have fetched more, but their offense is so broken. Snatching a couple of mid round picks is fine, but just fine.

Have a different take for me that you want to share? Throw it in the comments!

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