Trade grades are in. Let’s take a look at the Jesse Bates trade that sends him from Atlanta to Jacksonville! (Photo made courtesy of ChatGPT)

Trade Grades: Jaguars Land Jesse Bates From Falcons

The Jaguars gave up a second round pick to bring in Jesse Bates. Did Jacksonville overpay? Did Atlanta get enough for their talented safety? It’s time to hand out a verdict. Enjoy another edition of trade grades!

Atlanta Falcons: Grade B+

Hard to hate what the Falcons did here. They’re not exactly going anywhere. Bates is a UFA at the end of this season. They signed Bates in free agency for a reasonable price tag. They get solid production and get a second round pick out of it. Nice job by Matt Ryan to collect a premium asset.

Jaguars: Grade B-

Only one problem I have with this deal. Don’t get me wrong, the Jags needed a real safety bad. Bates is one of the more valuable ones because he knows how to play the ball in the air and create turnovers. I’m not arguing here with the process at all. The problem is they’re now in a pickle because Bates has them over a barrel. He’s a pending UFA without a contract, and his agent knows the team gave up a high pick to bring him in. They don’t exactly have a ton of leverage in terms of getting the guy extended.

Outside of that factor, there’s no doubt he’s going to help their defense. If they end up winning the whole damn thing, nobody will care about the price they gave up.

Have a take for me that I missed? Throw it in the comments!

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