It is time to preview and predict the UFC 334 main card. The main card features a pair of title fights and multiple interesting bouts. (ChatGPT)

UFC 334 Preview And Predictions

UFC 334 is set to go down in New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden. The promotion is taking a stacked fight card to the Big Apple. The main card is headlined by a heavyweight and a women’s bantamweight title bout. In addition to that, the main card is rounded out with three solid fights that should entertain fans.

Bilal Hasan vs. Luis Gurule- Flyweight Bout

The UFC 334 main card opens with a flyweight bout between Bilal Hassan and Luis Gurule. Hasan, 25, is a recent Dana White’s Contender Series signee with a ton of hype. He landed a knockout in his UFC debut and holds a 10-0 professional MMA record. The UFC 334 main card opener will be a great opportunity for him to display his skills to a wide audience. Gurule, 32, has struggled in the UFC. He is 1-4 in the promotion with two finish losses. A loss here could end his UFC tenure.

Hasan is a highly skilled fighter for his age. He is a long flyweight who uses his length well. This includes a strong kicking game. He can touch opponents with teeps and leg kicks while also throwing dangerous roundhouse kicks. He has also shown serious hand speed. This is best seen in his dangerous counters. Plus, he can strike from both stances. All of this comes together to make him a quality striker with a lot of tools.

Gurule has better skills than his UFC record suggests. He has solid striking and good cardio. This lets him be aggressive and pressure opponents. Plus, he is a good defensive grappler. The issue is that he is small for the weight class and lacks elite tools.



The preview for the UFC 334 main card opener favors Hasan. This is a fairly clear setup for Hasan to find success. His length and striking skills will create serious problems for Gurule. On top of that, Hasan is likely the better grappler. I will take Hasan by first-round knockout.

No. 12 Uros Medic vs. No. 15 Kevin Holland- Welterweight Bout

At UFC 334, Uros Medic will fight Kevin Holland. Medic, 33, is on the best run of his career. He has broken into the rankings with a four-fight win streak. That moved his UFC record to 8-3. Now, he gets another big opportunity. Holland, 34, is a fan favorite for his entertaining fighting style. He is 16-12 in the UFC and has become one of the roster’s most popular fighters.

Medic is a tricky southpaw with a lot of power. He is six-foot-one with a 71-inch reach. This gives him strong ranged weapons. He has a strong straight left hand and powerful body kicks. On the inside, his length lets him throw hooks from tricky angles that are hard to see coming. The issue for Medic is defense. He is a poor defensive grappler. He can be taken down and submitted. Plus, he is not durable and can be hurt in striking exchanges.

Holland is a unique welterweight. He is six-foot-three with an 81-inch reach. This gives him good straight punches and allows him to land hooks from far away. If he catches opponents at the end of his punch, he can land a knockout. He also has a quality kicking game based on traditional martial arts. In the grappling realm, he has had mixed results. He struggles against high-level grapplers with a heavy top game. That said, he does have dangerous BJJ and can land submissions.

This UFC 334 bout previews to be a volatile fight. Medic and Holland are both aggressive fighters that hunt finishes. On top of that, both can be finished. Medic is not durable, and Holland’s world-class durability has faded in recent years. Ultimately, in this type of fight, I prefer to side with the younger fighter who is on a better run. I will take Medic by first-round knockout.

No. 5 Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui- Middleweight Bout

The UFC 334 main card features a middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Yousri Belgaroui. Borralho, 33, entered the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series and began winning UFC fights. He is 8-1 in the UFC, with his only loss coming in a title elimination bout against Nassourdine Imavov. He has since defeated Reinier de Ridder to return to winning ways. Now, he looks to create a win streak and get himself into title conversations. Belgaroui, 34, comes from a kickboxing background. He has successfully made the switch and has gone 11-3 in MMA. That includes a 3-0 run in the UFC. He is taking a massive step up in competition to fight Borralho. If he wins, he will fly up the middleweight rankings.

Borralho is a skilled grappler. He is at his best when he gets to top position. He can rack up control time and work towards submissions. The downside is that he lacks elite takedowns. This limits his ability to utilize his best skill. In striking, he lands jabs and low kicks. Occasionally, he will also land his power hand.

Belgaroui stands at six-foot-six with a 79-inch reach. That length makes him a dangerous long-range striker. He lands heavy straight punches and kicks. He lands straight shots that deal heavy damage. On top of that, he kicks to all three levels and throws from various angles. In recent fights, he has also shown massive improvements in the clinch and grappling exchanges. His takedown defense has improved, and he lands strikes in the clinch.

This UFC 334 main card bout is a challenging fight to preview. It will be interesting to see how Belgaroui deals with Borralho’s grappling. He may find himself in trouble if they get into extended grappling exchanges. That said, Borralho’s gap in takedowns will give Belgaroui a chance to keep this fight standing. If he can accomplish that, Belgaroui should land a ton of long-range weapons while keeping Borralho at bay. I think that is the more likely outcome. I will take Belgaroui by decision.

(C) Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes- Women’s Bantamweight Title Fight

The UFC 334 co-main event features a women’s bantamweight title fight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes. This bout was delayed for ten months after Harrison was forced to undergo neck and spinal surgery. Now, the long-awaited superfight can take place. Harrison, 36, made a name for herself as an Olympic judoka and transitioned to MMA. In the UFC, she has won the bantamweight title in just three fights. Nunes, the women’s MMA G.O.A.T., is coming out of retirement to take on Harrison. She has a 16-2 UFC record and became a simultaneous double champion. Now, at 38, she looks to get one of the biggest wins of her career.

Harrison is huge for the women’s bantamweight division. This adds serious physicality to her impressive skills. Her judo background is at the forefront of her grappling skills. She is great in the clinch and lands takedowns. From the top position, she has heavy pressure, dangerous striking, and crafty submissions.

Nunes is another physically dominant bantamweight. This is best seen in her punching power. She is not afraid to pressure opponents with big punches. At times, this can be reckless, but most opponents cannot deal with her punching power. In the grappling realm, she can find success. She routinely outgrapples poor wrestlers and has legitimate submission skills.

The UFC 334 co-main event is a challenging fight to preview. It is hard to be confident in either fighter, considering Harrison is coming off a serious surgery and Nunes is returning from retirement. That said, Harrison is closer to her prime. Plus, her grappling-heavy style can neutralize Nunes’ punching power. I will take Harrison by second-round submission.

(C) Ciryl Gane vs. No. 4 Josh Hokit- Heavyweight Title Fight

The UFC 334 main event is a heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit. Gane, 36, became the interim heavyweight champion after defeating Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250. He was later upgraded to undisputed status after Tom Aspinall vacated the title because of ongoing complications from his eye injury. That allows Gane to begin crafting a legacy as the UFC heavyweight champion. That begins with this matchup. Hokit, 29, has been on a tear since earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. He is 4-0 in the UFC with multiple fun fights and impressive victories. He has been rushed up the heavyweight ladder, but he has performed at every step. Now, he steps into a title fight and will attempt to continue that trend.

Gane is one of the most athletic heavyweights in MMA history. This allows him to be light on his feet and move around the octagon. He is quick and touches opponents from a distance. He throws straight punches and kicks from all three levels. His movement helps him stay safe and limits the amount of damage he takes. Gane’s defensive grappling is an issue. He has improved in the past, but it is interesting to see how he performs in extended grappling scenarios.

Hokit has an impressive athletic background that features high-level football and wrestling. He uses his athleticism and wrestling background to win grappling exchanges. He pressures opponents with boxing combinations and continuous takedowns. This is plausible because he has tremendous cardio and his opponents break before he does. The biggest concern with Hokit is that he is a severely undersized heavyweight. This limits his physicality in interior exchanges. Additionally, he can get hit cleanly in striking exchanges. Thankfully for him, he has shown a good chin thus far in his career.

The UFC 324 main card is an intriguing fight to preview. Gane and Hokit will both have paths to dominant victories. Gane can land at will from distance and can crack Hokit with damaging strikes. If Hokit can close the distance and initiate grappling exchanges, he can wear Gane down, control the fight, and deal damage. Ultimately, I think Gane’s outcome is more likely. He is one of the few fighters with comparable athleticism to Hokit. That is true, while still having a large size advantage. Those aspects should help him find range success and hold up in grappling exchanges. I will take Gane by second-round knockout.

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