The Jaguars made an aggressive move to land Jordan Davis. Let’s hand out some trade grades to declare a winner! (Photo made courtesy of ChatGPT)

Trade Grades: Jaguars Acquire Jordan Davis From Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars stole the show during the 2026 trade deadline. Their most notable pickup was big-boy defensive tackle, Jordan Davis. The trade sent shockwaves through the league, but who actually won the deal? Let’s out some trade grades for this one!

Jacksonville Jaguars: Grade B

Giving up a first and second round pick is a steep price, but the former Georgia product has an ace skillset. He’s one of the best run defenders in the sport. Plus, he’s already under contract, so they don’t have to worry about that part of things. It’s a steep price, but this is exactly what the Jaguars needed. With Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker on the edge, this move just frees those guys up even more.

He will probably only be a first and second down player for Jacksonville, but what are the odds they’re going to find a player this good when they’re picking in the late 20’s? This team has a real chance to win it, and you’re not going to have to keep pace by airing it out to beat them. At 26 years old, he’s got plenty of gas in the tank too. I get this move far more than the mainstream wants to pretend.

Philadelphia Eagles: B

Don’t get me wrong, it’s a good price. The Eagles played this the right way. They drafted the player, developed the player, and won a Super Bowl with the player. This trade also frees them up to allocate money to Moro Ojomo, which wasn’t going to be the case previously. Jalen Carter is still there, so it’s not like they’re barren at defensive tackle. It’s a matter of how much you’re willing to pay for a run stopper?

With the Eagles in re-tool mode, it makes sense. I’m just not going to pretend that finding another freaky 340 pound nose tackle is easy. Those guys don’t grow on trees. Howie Roseman clearly got his price, and if you’re going down this route already, I get it.

Have any thoughts on the trade? Make sure to hit me with them in the comments!

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