Kirk Cousins is back with the Minnesota Vikings. Check out the trade grades after the Raiders sent him back there! (Pic generated via Gemini)

Trade Grades: Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins Back To Vikings

We knew the Vikings had to do something about their awful quarterback situation. It turns out that at the end of the day, they dialed up the Kirk Cousins button again. After the Raiders sent Cousins back to Minnesota, it’s time to hand out some trade grades in regard to this transaction!

Las Vegas Raiders: Grade B

I just have one complaint. I like what the Raiders did, but I think they could have negotiated this one better. Everybody and their mother knew the Vikings were desperate. I still think the Raiders could have snaked a second round pick out of this. Don’t get me wrong, getting a third round pick is cool, but is it really a significant upgrade over a possible comp pick coming back for losing the guy in free agency?

The Raiders were never going anywhere this year, and I don’t hate giving Fernando Mendoza the job after having hit sit-and-learn for a good chunk of the season. What I don’t like is that it felt like they had leverage to squeeze more juice out of this one and didn’t.

Minnesota Vikings: Grade D

Let’s not get it twisted. We have to evaluate the full timeline here. And I’ll try to be quick with it for time purposes. They moved on from Cousins, drafted JJ McCarthy, brought in Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, didn’t keep either of them, gave away McCarthy for nothing, went down the Kyler Murray route, found out too late that Murray stinks, and then went back to Cousins while giving up a draft pick to do it.

I know that’s a mouthful, but that’s exactly what happened. Even if you’re a fan of the reunion, the route to get there was pathetic. Can’t go higher than a D, and if we’re keeping it real, I have a hard time believing that Cousins is going to be the savior when we all know they moved on the first time because he couldn’t get it done.

Any disagreements for me? Make sure to let me know in the comments!

Subscribe to Vendetta’s Twitch

Subscribe to Vendetta’s YouTube

Check out Vendetta Fantasy Contests

Click here for more NFL content

The post Trade Grades: Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins Back To Vikings appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.