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Report: Dejounte Murray Wants Trade From New Orleans Pelicans

Dejounte Murray wants out of New Orleans, according to a report from ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania. The guard wants a trade from the Pelicans.

Rich Paul, Murray’s agent, and Pelicans officials have begun working on a solution for Murray, per Charania’s report.

The report comes with the Pelicans 12 games into the 2026-27 NBA season.

In nine games this season, Murray is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He is shooting 43.1% from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc. Murray has started in all of his nine games played.

Murray has been with the Pelicans since the 2024-25 season. He spent two seasons in Atlanta (2022-23 and 2023-24). Prior to that, he had been with the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs drafted Murray with the 29th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

The Hawks traded Murray to the Pelicans during the 2024 offseason.

In three seasons with the Pelicans (2024 to now), Murray has played in 54 regular-season games for the franchise. He suited up for 31 games in the 2024-25 regular season and 14 in 2025-26. He has started in each regular-season game played for the Pelicans.

New Orleans is 4-8 and 12th in the West. The Pelicans went on a four-game winning streak (taking down the Kings, Hawks, Grizzlies and Jazz) before dropping four straight games to the Timberwolves, Clippers, Warriors and Nets.

The Pelicans will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies again tonight.

Murray will be a player to keep an eye on to see what type of resolution is worked out for the guard.

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The post Report: Dejounte Murray Wants Trade From New Orleans Pelicans appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.