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3 Winners From The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

The 2026 NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and some teams stood out as winners: the Vikings, the Chiefs and the Jaguars.

Here is why Minnesota, Kansas City and Jacksonville walked away improved after it.

The Vikings’ quarterback situation

Minnesota needed a boost on the offensive end.

After getting off to a hot start, going 6-0, the Vikings have dropped their last two games. The Vikings fell to the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills.

The Vikings have a talented defense, but if they want to regain their early success and maintain it, their offense needs to be better, especially at the quarterback position.

Minnesota did that by acquiringKirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFC North has been a tough division so far, and the Vikings needed to obtain any further advantage they could get.

Cousins as quarterback should help improve this team’s competitiveness within the division. The Vikings did hold the No. 1 spot in the NFC North, but are now behind the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions.

This move can also have a huge impact on wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson has just 31 receptions for 393 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Chiefs improve their offense

The Chiefs’ run game has been strong with the offseason addition of running back Kenneth Walker III.

The run game and Walker bounced back against the Jets. The Chiefs won 35-12. Walker finished with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown, while the team finished with a total of 163 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

But the two weeks prior (at Seattle and at Denver), the Chiefs’ run game and Walker did not have high production.

Adding another receiving target in Josh Downs was important for the Chiefs. It is even more important given the run game production against Seattle and Denver.

Hopefully, Downs can help unlock more in the pass game, taking pressure off the run game. This, in turn, should help bolster the run game.

In nine games with the Colts this season, Downs had 33 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown. Expect Downs to be more productive with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball and being in the Chiefs’ offensive system.

Jacksonville’s defensive moves

The Jaguars acquired defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive tackleDavon Godchaux from the Saints and safety Jessie Bates III from the Falcons.

The Jaguars are currently 6-2 and at the top of the AFC South.

Jacksonville has scored above 30 points in five of their eight games.

If they were going to make moves before the trade deadline, it was right to prioritize defensive acquisitions rather than offensive ones. This earns the Jaguars a spot on the list.

The Jaguars fell to the Denver Broncos 20-13 in Week 2 and to the Houston Texans in Week 6, 34-31.

They only beat the Bengals 22-17.

This makes defensive moves important, especially if this team wants to make a deep run in the playoffs and even compete for a Super Bowl.

Overall

These are the three teams that stood out as winners in the NFL trade deadline.

It will be worth monitoring these teams as the season progresses to see if they won the NFL trade deadline as much as it seems like they have.

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