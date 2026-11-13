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What The Chicago Bears Need To Do Following Their Bye Week

The Chicago Bears have their bye this week, currently sitting at 7-2 and first in the NFC North.

Chicago seems poised for another playoff berth, and maybe even a deeper one than last season.

However, there are a few things Chicago needs to do coming out of their bye week to help cement this future.

The offense needs to bounce back against the Saints

The Chicago Bears’ defense won them the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although this is not inherently a bad thing.

It was easier to trust the Bears’ offense far more than the defense earlier in the season. But thanks to the return of Kyler Gordonand the acquisition ofJeffery Simmons, the defense has improved.

It is a good sign that the defense was able to get the needed stops to win a game, especially given how much the offense struggled.

It seems that the Bears have the offense and the defense needed to win games.

But the offense still must bounce back.

Caleb Williams threw four interceptions against the Buccaneers. The Bears finished the game with five turnovers.

A cleaner game, especially from Williams, will be ideal against New Orleans out of their bye.

The run game also struggled. Hopefully, Chicago can get Kyle Monangai back against the Saints. The run game has not been as productive as it was with both him and D’Andre Swift on the field.

The defense continuing to help the Bears win

It’s difficult to imagine the offense and Williams struggling like this again, especially when Monangai returns.

However, if the Bears want to go far in the playoffs and continue to find success, defensive production will be important.

The defense will need to remain as productive as they were against the Buccaneers when facing better offenses.

Bears going 3-1 against NFC North opponents

The Chicago Bears have yet to beat an NFC North opponent this season. They lost to the Minnesota Vikings 9-3 in Week 2 and the Green Bay Packers 31-7 in Week 5. However, the Bears were without Williams against Green Bay due to his hamstring injury.

With Williams back and healthy, the Bears should be more dominant against a team like the Packers.

But the NFC North is shaping up to be a tough division, and wins over the Lions, Vikings and Packers will be important for the Bears.

The Lions and Vikings are both 6-2 and the Packers are 6-3.

The Packers still have not had Micah Parsons on the field. The Vikings made a key move to bolster their offense by acquiringKirk Cousins from the Raiders.

The NFC North can get even tougher as the season progresses.

Chicago has two matchups against the Lions (Week 12, Week 17), and one game remaining against the Packers (Week 16) and the Vikings (Week 18).

Going 3-1 in these games will be important for the Bears.

Going 1-1 against the Bills and Jaguars

The Bills (7-1) and the Jaguars (6-2) have both been successful this season. Both are currently at the top of their divisions.

This is where the aforementioned defensive production will be important, as the Bills and Jaguars are extremely talented on the offensive end.

It will also be interesting to see how the Bears’ offense compares to their offenses.

Wins will be important for Chicago coming out of the bye, and they cannot afford to drop both games against the Bills and Jaguars.

Both of these games should be great tests for the Bears. If they want to go far in the playoffs, at least one win will be important.

Overall thoughts

Keep an eye on the Chicago Bears as the season progresses. If the 2026 season were to end today, the Bears would be the No. 2 seed in the NFC in the playoffs, behind the San Francisco 49ers.

Currently, all four NFC North teams would be in the playoffs, and it could remain that way. Still, Chicago cannot afford to let their foot off the gas as the season continues.

This is a team that can make some noise, and one that should be on everybody’s radar for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

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The post What The Chicago Bears Need To Do Following Their Bye Week appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.