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Kirk Cousins Shares How Kevin O’Connell Call Helped Him Approve Vikings Trade

Kirk Cousins last suited up for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 NFL season.

Fast forward to November 2026, Cousins is back in a Vikings uniform.

In a press conference this week, Cousins shared insights into what went on behind the scenes with the trade. The Vikings shared the press conference on Vikings.com.

“(John Spytek) and Klint (Kubiak) were very clear, basically trying to put the ball in my court,” Cousins said. “And I said, ‘Well, let me talk to Kevin (O’Connell).’ And so, just wanted to give him a call and get on the same page and thought we had a good conversation and I didn’t want to take too much of his time.”

Cousins then discussed his relationship with O’Connell.

“Kevin knows me,” Cousins said. “Kevin knows what I do well. Kevin knows what I don’t do well. Kevin knows what I can handle. Kevin knows what I can’t handle. And I think that helps. I think that helps that – not just that he knows your strengths, but that he knows your weaknesses, and that as a result, he’s going to try to protect you. And not have you do things that he knows, ‘you know what, that’s not how Kirk functions. That’s not his best chance at success.’ And I think the fact that he knows me well, the good about me and the bad about me, should help us.”

The trade

The Vikings acquired Cousins in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Minnesota sent the Raiders a 2027 third-round pick for the quarterback.

Cousins played with Minnesota from the 2018 season to the 2023 season. He spent two seasons in Atlanta (2024 and 2025) and part of the 2026 season with the Raiders.

In nine games with the Raiders, Cousins threw for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns. Cousins and the Raiders got off to a strong start, winning their first three games. However, Las Vegas went on to lose five of their next six games.

The Vikings needed to improve on the offensive end, and Minnesota responded well by acquiring Cousins.

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The post Kirk Cousins Shares How Kevin O’Connell Call Helped Him Approve Vikings Trade appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.