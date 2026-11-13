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Daniel Jones On Colts’ Roster Moves: ‘You’re Not Happy To See It’

The Indianapolis Colts were busy leading up to the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10.

The Colts notably traded awayQuenton Nelson and defensive tackleDeForest Buckner, along with wide receiversJosh DownsandKeenan Allen.

The struggling Colts moved on from key players for draft capital.

The Colts received a 2027 fourth-round pick from the Buckner trade. The Colts got a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick from the Nelson trade.

Indianapolis acquired a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick in the Downs trade. Downs requested a trade from the team before the trade deadline.

They got a 2027 sixth-round pick from the Allen trade.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones shared his thoughts on the roster moves with the media in a clip posted by Clark Wade on X.

“I mean, honestly, you’re not happy to see it, right?” Jones said. “You’re a player and you’re going out there, competing and doing everything you can to win games. So you’re not happy to see a lot of those decisions and – but like I said, it’s outside of our control, and our job is to play and be prepared and play well. So, like I said, we got a lot of trust in the guys coming into those spots, and we’ll be ready to go.”

The Colts are 2-7. Indianapolis is third in the AFC South, ahead of just the 1-7 Tennessee Titans. The Colts’ two wins came in Week 3 (against the Houston Texans) and Week 4 (against the Washington Commanders). They have lost five straight games.

The Colts will face off against the 1-7 Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

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The post Daniel Jones On Colts’ Roster Moves: ‘You’re Not Happy To See It’ appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.