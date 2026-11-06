Chats with Consigliere tackles a hot topic in the NHL. Should the league make changes to no move clauses? Read more here! (NHL Logo)

Chats With Consigliere: Does The NHL Need To Make Changes To No Move Clauses?

This topic is one that needs to be talked about. We saw the Connor Hellebuyck drama, and he has since been traded to the Devils. Dylan Larkin is currently chilling at home. With that in mind, what should the NHL do in terms of these no move clauses?

I have a pretty firm opinion on this one, but let’s get to the official Chats with Consigliere session!

Trey:

Next batch of Chats With Consigliere posts:

A:Does the NHL need to change the no move clauses? People are complaining about what’s going on right now. You’re seeing it with Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin. Using it to move out instead of block trades. Here’s my thing.

K. You’re going to try to take these away. Guess what’s going to happen. Those guys won’t sign deals. You’re going to watch me walk, and get nothing instead. Hellebuyck signed because he claimed there was a handshake agreement that if the Jets weren’t competitive, they would move him to a team with a chance to win. These guys want to win. Good luck getting it to pass CBA wise anyway, and nobody is forcing these teams at gunpoint to hand them out. Your take.

ChatGPT:

I’ve got four distinct debates here. I’ll give you the actual Consigliere opinions to sit beneath the embeds—not article outlines or rewrites of your positions. I’ll also distinguish where I agree with your premise from where I think there’s a stronger counterargument.

A. Should the NHL change no-movement clauses?

My take: No. The NHL should not weaken no-movement clauses simply because teams don’t like how players are exercising them.

A no-movement clause is a negotiated contractual right. Teams voluntarily offer these protections because they want to secure elite players, gain a competitive advantage in free agency, and provide assurances that can help close a deal. It makes little sense to celebrate the clause when it helps sign a player and then criticize it when the player invokes it under circumstances the team doesn’t like.

Your Hellebuyck example gets to the heart of the issue. If a player signs based partly on an understanding that the organization will reconsider his situation if the team stops being competitive, that expectation matters. Even if the exact handshake arrangement isn’t legally enforceable, it illustrates why players value control over their destinations. Winning is a finite opportunity in professional sports. A player who has spent years building a career doesn’t necessarily want to spend his prime waiting for a rebuilding organization to get back on track.

The counterargument is that these clauses can leave teams trapped. A player can effectively prevent a trade even when moving him would benefit the organization, and the player may use his leverage to pursue a preferred destination. That’s a legitimate roster-management concern. But the team agreed to that arrangement.

There is also a major distinction between a no-trade clause and a no-movement clause. The latter can protect against more than a conventional trade, including certain forms of reassignment or movement. The NHL shouldn’t pretend those protections are interchangeable when evaluating the consequences.

And your CBA point is important. These are collectively bargained employment protections. Trying to strip them away would be a substantial labor issue, not a simple league policy adjustment.

Verdict: The NHL doesn’t have a no-movement-clause problem. It has a problem with organizations wanting the benefits of contractual flexibility without accepting the obligations attached to the contracts they negotiate. If teams don’t want players to have that leverage, they should stop offering it. The alternative is predictable: elite players become less willing to sign long-term deals with those protections removed, and teams risk losing them without compensation.

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