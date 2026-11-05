(Photo Courtesy of Nova-Ace)

Texas RB Hollywood Smothers Is Out For The Rest Of The Season

The Longhorns have a ranked matchup vs. No. 18 Missouri this Saturday. Texas sits at 6-2, and another loss could be costly with the CFP around the corner. Unfortunately, to make matters worse, Texas received bad news surrounding their offense. RB Hollywood Smothers will miss the rest of the season due to a torn MCL.

According to 247 Sports, Hollywood Smothers was a three-star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina. He started out at Oklahoma before playing two years at North Carolina State. Smothers had a great year in 2025, and that allowed him to enter the transfer portal. He was labeled a 4-star transfer prospect and ranked as the 3rd RB in the class.

He chose to go to Texas and formed a great running back room with RB Raleek Brown. Smothers has 283 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns, 79 receiving yards, and 1 TD in six games this season. The Longhorns have struggled on offense a bit this season as they rank toward the bottom in the SEC in yards per game. In fact, Texas’ 135.4 rushing yards per game puts them at 4th worst in the SEC.

Now, the rushing attack might get even worse as one of their lead back will be out for the season. Hollywood Smothers knee injury last week against Mississippi State is a huge blow to the Texas Longhorns. Luckily, they can rely on their stellar defense, but if they want to be National Champions, they will need better play from QB Arch Manning.

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The post Texas RB Hollywood Smothers Is Out For The Rest Of The Season appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.