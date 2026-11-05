Winger Evander Kane is going to be signing with the KHL. Does that mean his NHL days are over? Read more here! (KHL Logo)

Evander Kane Is Signing In The KHL

Evander Kane is taking his talents to Russia? That’s right. Kane is currently sitting in free agency and has opted to sign with the KHL instead of waiting around for his next opportunity in the NHL.

Kane’s agent Dan Milstein told Jeff Marek and David Pagnotta on DFO Insider Thursday that his client will be heading to Russia.

“We had a couple of things here in North America, but in the end, Evander decided to take his talents to Russia,” Milstein said.

He also confirmed that both sides were close to completing an agreement. “We’re very close to signing a deal with the KHL team,” he added. An announcement could arrive within days.

We’ll see which KHL team he ends up signing with, but it doesn’t really matter. We may have seen the last of Kane at the NHL level, and if he does return, it will likely be as a role player.

The 35-year-old winger Kane spent the 2025-26 season with the Vancouver Canucks, where he scored 13 goals and added 18 assists for 31 points and 92 penalty minutes in 71 games. In terms of career totals, Kane notched 339 goals and 309 assists for 648 points and 1,278 penalty minutes in 1,001 career regular-season games. The Vancouver native suited up for six different teams, including the Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, and Atlanta Thrashers. The former 4th overall pick by the Thrashers in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft had a pretty solid career. A guy who spent a ton of time in the penalty box, but was physical and scored a fair share of goals. Not the best guy off the ice, but that’s a story for another day.

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