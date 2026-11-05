Are the Red Sox really dumb enough to DFA Kristian Campbell? It sounds like something Boston is seriously considering. Read more here! (Clown nose editor)

Is Craig Breslow Dumb Enough To DFA Kristian Campbell?

The Curtis Mead trade was stupid. No hindsight bias because I talked about this in a video with Jiarmani. People continue to not understand an incredibly easy concept. The 40 man roster is the 40 man roster. You only have so many spots. The minute that Mead trade went through, it put Kristian Campbell on the hot seat.

And before I get to the news part of this, let’s acknowledge that Campbell was managed poorly. He was rushed to the majors prematurely, given a contract extension before he proved a single thing, and then rotted in the minors on a bloated salary. They also tried to move the guy to first base, and then reverted course, even though a monkey would know that he’s clearly not a first base archetype.

With all that being said… the Red Sox are considering DFA’ing Campbell despite the fact that he was one of the highest ranked prospects in the sport a year ago.

And let’s make this part clear. There’s not a chicken dicks chance he’ll be passing through waivers. Campbell would get claimed in a hot second. Losing Campbell for nothing would be an unforgivable sin by this front office. Also, Campbell was fairly good at the minor league level this past year, posting a stat line of .256/.353/.380 slash line. That’s with a .763 OPS. It’s clear there’s real talent here. Just a matter of time before it all clicks.

Take the keys away from the child or continue to suffer the consequences. This Red Sox team is screwed for as long as Craig Breslow is in charge of it. End of story.

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